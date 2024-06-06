Prince Harry Did Himself a 'Disservice' by Keeping the Press Away on His 'Miserable' Wedding Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's discomfort with paparazzi impacted the couple's wedding day, as one royal photographer branded the event as sorrowful.
"Veteran Sun photographer, Arthur Edwards’ recent statement that Harry and Meghan‘s wedding was miserable will surprise no one who recalls the couple’s determination to keep the press at bay," royal expert Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Edwards complained about the realities of snapping a picture of the couple during their nuptials.
"The day was a miserable day. I can tell you now it was the worst royal wedding I ever did," Edwards told an outlet. "Because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible."
According to Quinn, Harry's desire to reduce the media frenzy wasn't in his best interest.
"By keeping the press well away Harry actually did himself a disservice – the wedding was a chance for him to come across as a formal positive character able to forgive perceived slights and do the classic royal thing of never complain never explain," Quinn continued. "And his wedding day was an occasion on which he had a real chance to get the press on side, especially someone like Arthur Edwards who was well-known and liked by the late Queen."
Despite Edwards' experience, the Sussexes celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May and celebrated their love while in Nigeria. OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new life in California while in West Africa.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Aside from raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the partners are continuing to focus on Archewell and the Invictus Games.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry revealed. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he added.
