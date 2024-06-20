Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Desperately' Trying to Connect With Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle: 'They Hope to Trigger a Truce'

Despite not seeing the Princess of Wales since her health crisis was announced in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been attempting to end their feud.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” the insider spilled of the duo, who have slandered the royal family repeatedly in the press over the last several years.