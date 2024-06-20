Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Desperately' Trying to Connect With Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle: 'They Hope to Trigger a Truce'
Will Kate Middleton bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
According to a source, the controversial couple have been trying to get in contact with the mother-of-three amid her return to royal duties following her cancer treatment.
Despite not seeing the Princess of Wales since her health crisis was announced in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been attempting to end their feud.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” the insider spilled of the duo, who have slandered the royal family repeatedly in the press over the last several years.
“They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties,” the source added.
“They’ve jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” they shared, however, it “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too,” the insider said of the parents-of-two, who now reside in California.
Though it appears that Harry and Meghan want to make amends with the famous brood, the prince, 39, has failed to meet with Kate or William during his recent visits to the U.K. He also did make time for his ailing father, Charles.
Meghan has refused to travel to England with Harry at all, but did recently meet her husband at Heathrow Airport before the pair immediately jetted off to Nigeria together.
“Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good,” another insider dished of the former actress’ efforts to extend an olive branch.
- Meghan Markle Ordered Prince Harry to Ignore David Beckham at 2018 Invictus Games So Sussexes Would Get More Press
- A Prince Without a Kingdom: Harry Is 'Homesick' for Royal Family While Meghan Markle Is Fixated on 'Winning Over Hollywood'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Forced to Accept the Royal Family Is 'Very United Without Them'
“And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” they explained, “Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”
As OK! previously reported, the news of the Sussexes' communication with the ailing royal came after she made her first appearance following cancer treatment at the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate, 42, had fans cheering extra loud as she stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony for King Charles’ birthday celebrations.
Closer reported on the sources comments.