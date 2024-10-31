Home > Royals > Meghan Markle ROYALS Meghan Markle Will Be Addressed as 'Ma'am' at the 2025 Invictus Games After Losing Her HRH Status Source: MEGA Meghan Markle gave up her HRH status when she left the royal fold.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stripped of their HRH status in 2020, and the new Invictus Games CEO Scott Moore clarified how to refer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 2025 games.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games.

“I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here,” Moore previously told an outlet. “Ma’am” is fine, and he later added Harry can be called "Sir." Due to their 2020 "Megxit" scandal, the “Your Royal Highness" cannot be used in reference to the Sussexes.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally, but the Duchess of Sussex still supports the Invictus Games.

The Sussexes currently reside in California, but they lost various royal privileges — including security, HRH status and their royal residence — when they left the U.K. OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman thinks the Duke of Sussex taking on official duties isn't out of the realm of possibility. "People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals," Hardman explained. "But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the U.K. and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to."

Meghan hasn't visited the U.K. since 2022, and Harry has credited his safety concerns as to why the former actress and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, don't travel to the region. "We… sense that she doesn't like coming to Britain at all," Hardman claimed. "But if you get to a situation where they come over now and then to see granddad — once it happens once or twice, and it becomes normalized, they can start building from there." "It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut," he added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle previously lived in Canada while filming 'Suits.'

Harry's memoir, Spare, revealed royal family secrets and the explosive tell-all greatly impacted his relationship with Prince William. "William is less radical than his dad," the commentator stated. "They do things differently. They have their own different opinions on certain things… But they work as a team." "It all goes right back to the night that Queen Elizabeth II died [in 2022] and the royal family gathered at Balmoral Castle. Everyone is sad having dinner — except Charles, [Queen] Camilla and William," Hardman stated. "They’ve gone to Charles’ place to map out what will happen next from that moment on. They’ve said to each other, ‘We have to be a team.’"

A source told royal commentator Neil Sean that the veteran experienced "the birthday blues" when he turned 40. "Harry was keen to get some opinion on exactly where he stands within the U.K. market and admitted to my source that he had birthday blues about hitting 40, but also added that he was excited about the next decade," Sean shared. "The source described his reasoning as being 'basically nobody knows where life is taking them, right?’"

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since 2022.

The insider implied that Harry is hyperaware of his public image in his home country. "Further along in the conversation he asked me whether I’d had the opportunity to read his autobiography and had that changed my opinion about him," the source told Sean. "He seemed really eager for this particular line of questioning — it turned out I wasn’t the only one that he mentioned it to. When he left, he was smiling, upbeat, and positive." "I got the feeling that… his life was not fulfilled as he’d like to portray," the source continued. "But one has to say, he made every single one of those children in that room at that hotel feel incredibly special and for that, all of us should be grateful."