Tyler Perry Wanted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'to Have a Safe Place to Land' After the Couple Fled Canada

Perry shared with Ripa that he reached out to Meghan through a publicist and lent a helping hand to the duchess after her safety was compromised during their time in Canada.

“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” he told Ripa.

“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” he added.