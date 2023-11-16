Tyler Perry Wanted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'to Have a Safe Place to Land' After the Couple Fled Canada
Tyler Perry became an important figure in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives after the couple left the U.K. in 2020 — something he discussed his relationship in an episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast with Kelly Ripa.
Perry shared with Ripa that he reached out to Meghan through a publicist and lent a helping hand to the duchess after her safety was compromised during their time in Canada.
“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” he told Ripa.
“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” he added.
The Madea Goes to Jail star later admitted that the Sussexes were able to avoid being in the public eye by staying in his Los Angeles residence.
“They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great,” he noted.
“Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there,” he stated. “They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment.”
- Tyler Perry Reveals Meghan Markle Treated Him 'Like a Therapist' When She and Prince Harry Fled the Royal Family in 2020
- Tyler Perry Gushes Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Amazing' Relationship: 'These 2 People Love Each Other'
- Tyler Perry Labels Meghan Markle An 'Abused' Woman, Compares Her Struggles To Princess Diana
Perry later doted on his goddaughter, Princess Lilibet, while chatting with the daytime talk show host.
“Oh, she’s so beautiful. She’s just so beautiful,” he gushed. “They make beautiful babies — that’s all I’ll say. They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful.”
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the billionaire was saddened by the public rift between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle.
"I couldn't even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things," Perry said.
"When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people, and I know how hurtful and horrible it can be," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the Netflix program, Perry shared his excitement about becoming Lilibet's patron.
"I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second, does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royal family] and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,'" he confessed. "'Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's OK.'"