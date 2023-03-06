Meghan Markle's Friend Spotted Giggling Backstage As Chris Rock Dragged 'Suits' Actress In Comedy Set

The pair have been close friends for two decades after meeting at the start of their acting careers. Gavankar has also publicly supported her friend as she has navigated the struggle of joining the royal family, making her laughter especially surprising seeing as a portion of Rock’s set included scathing commentary on the Suits actress.

“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” the comedian joked. “It’s the royal family! You didn’t Google these motherf***ers?” he continued referring to Markle’s claim from her Oprah interview that she didn’t know what she was getting into marrying into the Windsor brood.