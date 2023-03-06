Meghan Markle's Friend Spotted Giggling Backstage As Chris Rock Dragged 'Suits' Actress In Comedy Set
Meghan Markle’s friend, Janina Gavankar, was seen backstage at Chris Rock’s comedy show having a laugh at the Duchess of Sussex’s expense.
“Janina looked to be enjoying the show very much, she was standing up by the TV screens and laughing,” an eyewitness spilled after they saw The L Word actress at Rock’s comedy show taping.
The pair have been close friends for two decades after meeting at the start of their acting careers. Gavankar has also publicly supported her friend as she has navigated the struggle of joining the royal family, making her laughter especially surprising seeing as a portion of Rock’s set included scathing commentary on the Suits actress.
“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” the comedian joked. “It’s the royal family! You didn’t Google these motherf***ers?” he continued referring to Markle’s claim from her Oprah interview that she didn’t know what she was getting into marrying into the Windsor brood.
“What the f*** is she talking about ‘She didn’t know’?! They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism. They invested in slavery like it was Shark Tank,” the voice actor quipped. “That’s like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, ‘They drink a lot.’”
Rock then boiled down Markle’s issue with a certain royal family member who was worried about the tone of her son Archie’s skin color to — “in law s***.”
“I’m like, ‘That’s not racist,’ cause even black people want to know how brown the baby gon’ be," he added.
“I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws,” he noted later in the set, before teasing that the 41-year-old didn't have it that bad. “Oh, it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard – but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her black in-laws. Now that s*** is really hard!”
Though Gavankar laughed at the digs directed at the mother-of-two, she has proven in the past to be a good friend to Markle. Following the famous Oprah tell-all, the True Blood star went on TV supporting her bestie.
“Though their ‘recollections may vary,’” Gavankar explained, referring to the palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s complaints they were being treated poorly, “Ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."
Page Six reported on Gavankar's attendance at Rock's show.