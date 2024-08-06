Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Wants to Sue the Former Actress for Destroying Her 'Publicly' on a 'Global Scale'

Despite Samantha's concerns, Meghan and Prince Harry are continuing to focus on their work in the U.S. OK! previously reported the couple discussed Archewell's Parents Network during a CBS Sunday Morning interview on Sunday, August 4. During the segment, Meghan opened up about her suicidal ideation and her mental health struggles.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan, told Jane Pauley. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."