Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Wants to Sue the Former Actress for Destroying Her 'Publicly' on a 'Global Scale'
Meghan Markle discussed the challenges of growing up an only child in her various tell-alls, but her half-sister, Samantha, is continuing to fight the Duchess of Sussex's claims in the court of law.
"Meghan knew what she was doing, and how to do it," Samantha's legal team said in documents. "She [Meghan] destroyed Samantha publicly and on a global scale."
"She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment," the rep added.
Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled that Samantha couldn't prove that Meghan's comments were defamatory. According to Honeywell, the Suits star's statements were opinions that were "substantially true based on judicially noticed evidence" or "not capable of being considered defamatory."
Samantha plans on appealing Honeywell's decision, as she believes she was cast as a figure "who is out to harm Meghan and to capitalize on that harm caused."
Despite Samantha's concerns, Meghan and Prince Harry are continuing to focus on their work in the U.S. OK! previously reported the couple discussed Archewell's Parents Network during a CBS Sunday Morning interview on Sunday, August 4. During the segment, Meghan opened up about her suicidal ideation and her mental health struggles.
"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan, told Jane Pauley. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
The Sussexes' initiative is a support system for caretakers to help their children deal with the emotional turmoil caused by social media.
"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that," the mom-of-two added.
The Sussexes have been vocal about the impact of cyberbullying, and they're hopeful that they can change the digital landscape.
"Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing," Meghan said, referring to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "But all you want to do as parents is protect them."
"So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," the former actress continued.
Harry pointed out that online use has changed drastically within the past few years, and adults must be equipped for new challenges.
"You hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it," Pauly said.
"If you know how to help," the veteran replied.
"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," he continued. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."
Legal documents were obtained by The Sun.