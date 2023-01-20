Oh Baby! Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech
Meghan McCain is officially a mother-of-two!
The View alum and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, giving their other daughter, Liberty, 2, a younger sister.
"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" the new mother-of-two shared with a news publication on Friday, January 20. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."
McCain's proud husband added, "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."
McCain's mom, Cindy McCain, also gushed over the new addition to the family, telling the outlet: "The whole family is over the moon to welcome our newest bundle of joy, Clover. Words can't describe how excited I am to provide my granddaughter with all the love in the world."
The couple — who tied the knot in November 2017 at McCain's family ranch in Sedona, Ariz. — welcomed their first bundle of joy in September 2020 and announced they had another one on the way in September 2022.
McCain gave birth to her little girl on Thursday morning, January 19, one day after describing herself as "fully cooked" in a comical Instagram mirror selfie.
One month prior, McCain shared with her thousands of Instagram followers that "nothing fits" her anymore while showing off her very pregnant baby bump in loungewear.
Aside from her clothing crisis, McCain spent much of her pregnancy gushing over the expansion of her family.
On National Daughters Day in September 2022, McCain wrote on Instagram: "My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day. To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire — and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."
Though McCain has been relishing in motherhood bliss since welcoming her and Domenech's first child, she previously admitted she was once hesitant about taking on the new title of Mom.
"I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it," McCain quipped in February 2021 in an interview. "Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.'"
