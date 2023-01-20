Oh Baby! Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" the new mother-of-two shared with a news publication on Friday, January 20. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

McCain's proud husband added, "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."