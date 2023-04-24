Meghan Trainor Vehemently Apologizes For Saying 'F*** Teachers' In Heated Moment: 'It's Not How I Feel'

The Grammy winner explained that both she and her husband had been bullied by their former educators growing up. After hearing Paytas' own story, Trainor explained she got riled up — leading her to make the comment.

The "Mother" songstress clarified: “I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers.”

Insisting: "I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid," Trainor emphasized that "they are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”