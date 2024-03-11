Kate Middleton Photoshop Fiasco: Conspiracy Theory Suggests She Used Her 2016 'Vogue' Magazine Cover Image in Mother's Day Upload
One social media user's theory behind Kate Middleton's photoshopped Mother's Day picture is going viral.
As OK! previously shared, several photo agencies took down her Instagram upload because they believed it was manipulated, which prompted the Princess of Wales to admit on Monday, March 11, "like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."
However, The Mirror's Ruby Naldrett believes the image of Kate — which was claimed to have been taken this year despite the mother-of-three being in hiding post-surgery — was actually cut and pasted from her 2016 British Vogue cover.
The social media editor put together a short video to display her theory, and many agreed that Kate's facial expression on the cover is the exact same one in her U.K. Mother's Day snap, which also shows her and Prince William's three kids.
"That’s why her hair is blurry and translucent from them enhancing where the hat flattened it," one individual said in response. "Wow."
"100% believe that Kate is gone. No doubt about it," another individual wrote.
"This goes deeper! The Vogue cover was her 'breakthrough' moment, where she became the picture-perfect future queen," one social media user said. "Maybe they're trying to recapture that image? Symbolism over substance, hiding the fact that under the polish, the fairytale isn't so perfect anymore."
Naldrett's post now has over 3 million views.
Prior to Kate's Sunday, March 10, Instagram upload, the public was wondering why the matriarch had not been seen in public for weeks, spurring Buckingham Palace to clarify that like they stated earlier this year, she wouldn't be resuming public royal duties until April due to the abdominal surgery she underwent.
"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," they said, adding her recovery was going "well."
Nonetheless, just days after brushing off the drama, a photo surfaced of Kate sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mom, Carole Middleton. However, not everyone believed it was Kate in the grainy image.
Some thought Carole was actually next to a body double of Kate, with one person tweeting of the individual, "Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security.”
Prior to that, Prince William heightened suspicions about his spouse's well-being when he pulled out of attending godfather King Constantine of Greece's funeral.
As more theories popped up, a spokesperson said on the future king's behalf, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."