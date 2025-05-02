Megyn Kelly Believes Bill Belichick's 'Family Needs to Do an Intervention' Over His Relationship With Jordon Hudson: 'It's Elder Abuse'
Megyn Kelly is continuing to discuss her concerns over Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's controversial relationship.
On the Thursday, May 2, installment of The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist spoke with Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy about the former cheerleader's viral interview behavior.
As OK! reported, Hudson, 24, stepped in and shut down the CBS Sunday Mornings reporter when they asked the football coach, 73, how the two first met.
"I thought it was elder abuse. This overly aggressive younger partner, and he looked infirm to me the way he was answering those questions, like a man who's being taken advantage of," Kelly expressed of the incident. "And all I could think was, his family needs to do an intervention and get this woman off of his back."
Portnoy, who's a huge fan of Belichick, admitted he was "squirming" at the "awkward" televised chat.
"I've heard people say, 'Is she taking advantage of him?' Well, he's taking advantage of her. He's sleeping with a very attractive, young girl, 50 years younger," he pointed out. "I don't know why she's so involved, I really don't. I've met her. She's nice enough. She's running the whole show. I've known that a couple months ago."
"Every piece of Bill Belichick business goes through her," he claimed. "If that was maybe not in a romantic relationship, and that's his PR manager — nobody's blinking at that."
Portnoy noted that over the years, the father-of-three never cared for media interviews, so his decision to do a book tour for his upcoming work seemed odd to him.
"It's just such a departure from how a sports fan page or a fan thought of Bill Belichick," he explained. "To see him basically give what appears to be control of his life to her is shocking."
The two brought up how the former New England Patriots general manager put out a statement after the scandal to defend his girlfriend's actions — though neither Kelly nor Portnoy believe Belichick was the one who penned the message.
"In my years following Bill Belichick, I would say my knowledge of him, there's roughly 0 percent chance he wrote that. He just doesn't care generally what anyone thinks about him," he said. "So to go write that, my guess would be Jordon wrote that."
"I'm not even sure he knows that was written. He may not," Portnoy confessed. "I really don't know."
Kelly "totally" agreed, as she said the statement had Hudson's "fingerprints" all over it.
After the CBS Sunday Mornings ordeal, Hudson clarified how she first met her beau, sharing an Instagram from when she sat next to him on a 2021 flight.