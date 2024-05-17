'I Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Lying' About Why Archewell Tax Return Was Late
Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making up excuses when it comes to the drama with their tax returns for the Archewell Foundation.
As OK! reported, their nonprofit was temporarily halted from giving or spending money because the California's Department of Justice stated the foundation was "not in good standing," as they never submitted their annual reports.
The Sussexes' attorney issued a statement to reveal that all is now well, and that the mishap occurred because the couple's check was never received, but Kelly, 52, isn't buying their story.
"What they’re claiming is, 'Oh the check was lost in the mail,'" she explained on Australia's Sky News. "I don’t believe that. I don’t believe that for one minute. That’s not how taxes are filed these days."
"Snail mail by a corporation that’s a charity? No. It either gets filed electronically or it gets FedEx’d with return receipt requested where it can all be tracked," continued the journalist. "You want me to believe that somebody put it in the snail mail with a little stamp and it just got lost? That’s a lie. I believe they're lying because they're humiliated."
Kelly then took aim at the mother-of-two, 42, and referenced reports that Meghan allegedly has a tendency to be a harsh boss.
"I don't know why they didn't file a tax return. It's probably because the person likely running that branch of Archewell left in tears because Meghan was so mean, like most of the employees who work for her — but that's just speculation on my part."
The Fox News alum also pointed out that Archewell isn't having as much success as when they first launched, as their donations went from $12 million to $2 million this past year.
Kelly added that the $2 million was donated from a total of just two people.
"She's got this massive charity that she wants us to believe she's [starting] the next royal family ... only west coast, based on two donors giving her two donations that are apparently so paltry and pathetic she doesn't even want to file her tax returns so we can actually see where the money went? I smell a rat," Kelly declared.
The parents-of-two launched Archewell in 2020 after leaving the monarchy.
"Our mission is simple: show up, do good. We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion," they shared of their foundation's goals.
