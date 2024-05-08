Megyn Kelly Mocks Stormy Daniels for Claiming She 'Blacked Out' During Alleged Donald Trump Affair: 'It's B-------'
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly took jabs at Stormy Daniels' recent testimony in the Donald Trump hush money criminal trial, claiming the adult film star completely "revised" her entire story regarding her alleged affair with the former president.
Kelly had comedian Adam Corolla on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, to discuss Daniels' testimony and the media's obsession with the trial.
"The thing about Stormy — what shocked me the most is that she completely revised her account of the interlude," she told the Corolla. "It went from this casual description back when she first came out with this publicly, of 'he was interesting and he was nice' — to 'I blacked out' — to 'the blood left my fingers and toes.'"
"'The room was spinning and he was stopping me from getting out because he was sitting on the bed between me exiting the bathroom and the door but in a non-threatening manner,'" Kelly continued, mocking the adult film actress. "'Oh, and by the way, I didn't say no. But you know, I didn't know how I got here. What choices had I made?' It's a b------- #MeToo revisionism and everyone's buying it!"
Kelly also took shots at mainstream media outlets, claiming the ongoing Trump trial is "their Super Bowl" and "the World Series' all wrapped into one.
She said, "They wanted to hear her talk about Trump and how 'brief' the sexual interlude was because they want to see him humiliated."
Corolla chimed in by asking why reporters got their journalism degrees. "This is a Mexican soap opera. You're not a journalist, you idiot. What are you doing? Where's your dignity? I feel this way about almost everybody in media these days."
This isn't the first time Kelly's come to the defense of the former president throughout this hush-money trial.
As OK! previously reported, argued it "doesn't matter" that David Pecker tried to help Trump win in 2016.
"The fundamental thing that’s been misunderstood — as far as I can tell by almost everyone in this case — is that it doesn’t matter what was in Trump’s head, or Michael Cohen’s head, or David Pecker’s head in making these payments," she claimed on the Tuesday, April 30, installment of her podcast. "The subjective reasoning for making the payment is irrelevant."
"The only thing the FEC or Justice Department would look at is the nature of the payment," she added.
The ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to "hush money" payments he arranged for his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay the adult film star to keep their alleged affair a secret ahead of the 2016 election. The payments were listed as "legal fees," which prosecutors suggest was part of an unlawful attempt to sway the election.
According to reports, Stormy claimed she met Donald at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in July 2006.