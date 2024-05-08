Megyn Kelly Mocks Stormy Daniels for Claiming She 'Blacked Out' During Alleged Donald Trump Affair: 'It's B-------'

Kelly had comedian Adam Corolla on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, to discuss Daniels' testimony and the media's obsession with the trial.

"The thing about Stormy — what shocked me the most is that she completely revised her account of the interlude," she told the Corolla. "It went from this casual description back when she first came out with this publicly, of 'he was interesting and he was nice' — to 'I blacked out' — to 'the blood left my fingers and toes.'"

"'The room was spinning and he was stopping me from getting out because he was sitting on the bed between me exiting the bathroom and the door but in a non-threatening manner,'" Kelly continued, mocking the adult film actress. "'Oh, and by the way, I didn't say no. But you know, I didn't know how I got here. What choices had I made?' It's a b------- #MeToo revisionism and everyone's buying it!"