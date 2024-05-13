"I think it's fascinating seeing this happen. To me it's like a Greek tragedy," the journalist said on the Monday, May 13, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "[Michael Cohen's] job is not exactly as a lawyer and counselor, it’s more as fixer work from the sort of things that he does."

She noted that Cohen "spent a lifetime" helping Trump achieve everything he wanted, in part by assisting in covering up stories of alleged affairs the 77-year-old had while still married to his current wife.