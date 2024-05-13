'So Not Credible': Megyn Kelly 'Doesn't Believe a Word' Stormy Daniels Says About Her Alleged Encounter With Donald Trump
Megyn Kelly isn't convinced Stormy Daniels actually slept with Donald Trump.
The pair met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 where they allegedly had a sexual encounter in the controversial businessman's hotel room.
"I think it's fascinating seeing this happen. To me it's like a Greek tragedy," the journalist said on the Monday, May 13, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "[Michael Cohen's] job is not exactly as a lawyer and counselor, it’s more as fixer work from the sort of things that he does."
She noted that Cohen "spent a lifetime" helping Trump achieve everything he wanted, in part by assisting in covering up stories of alleged affairs the 77-year-old had while still married to his current wife.
"When the s--- hit the fan, Trump cut ties, Cohen twists in the wind. And he went down for it. And now it's Trump's turn," she continued. "The Greek tragedy winds up, as in others, with the wannabe aspiring son sticking the knife in his dad, turning on him."
Kelly also admitted that at the beginning of the hush money trial, which started on April 15, she had been "completely believing that Trump had a one-night-stand" with Daniels and a full "affair" with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.
She said that McDougal's testimony got "a little bit more detailed" and she still believes the affair occurred — but she does not believe Daniels.
"I would not find beyond a reason to doubt — not that they have to — that they had an affair," she clarified. "She came across as so not credible as we discussed on that Friday night show."
"I don't put any stock of what this woman [said]... I now believe it could have been a setup," she revealed. "She met him at the Tahoe thing. Maybe she went to his hotel room, maybe she didn't. But I can't believe a word out of that woman’s mouth."
As OK! previously reported, Daniels testified last week about specifics of her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. She confessed they had a detailed conversation about her work as an adult film actress, whether she'd recently been tested for sexually transmitted infections and the importance of using protection.
"He said, 'aren’t you worried about safety?' And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom-mandatory company," she told the jury. "When I worked with my husband, I had to use a condom, even though I am allergic to latex. So, we were talking about that and stuff like that."
Despite their conversation, Daniels stated Trump did not use a condom during their tryst.