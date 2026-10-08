TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Claims Jane Doe 'Assaulted' One of Cornell's 7 Accused Frat Members After He 'Passed Out' During Incident: 'He Could Not Stay Awake' Source: MEGA,UNSPLASH Matthew Ingalls reportedly told investigators that Jane Doe sexually assaulted him while he was incapacitated by alcohol and ketamine. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The defense claims in the Cornell 7 case have taken a highly contested turn, as Matthew Ingalls, one of the accused Chi Phi fraternity members, has claimed to campus investigators that he was the actual victim of sexual assault. According to surfaced records and reports discussed by podcaster Megyn Kelly on her eponymous show, Ingalls alleged that the plaintiff, Jane Doe, took advantage of him while he was too incapacitated by alcohol and ketamine to consent, claiming she "sodomized" him. Ingalls, Kelly said, has “alleged in this proceeding that if the standard is you were intoxicated and someone had s-- with you, notwithstanding that fact, very intoxicated, then she is an accuser. She is an assaulter as well, because he was the defendant who was passing out repeatedly during the course of threesome number one, which was between Matt Ingalls, John Newell and Jane Doe, and she was aware of that, that he could not stay awake, and was continuing to perform s-- acts at least in bed next to him shortly thereafter.”

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed Jane Doe 'has now been accused of being a sexual molester, a harasser, and assaulter by defendant number one.'

Kelly continued, saying, “'Cornell 7,’ who I think we might need to start calling the ‘Cornell 8,’ since the accuser herself has now been accused of being a sexual molester, a harasser, and assaulter by defendant number one, a guy whose name we now know is Matthew Ingles. And according to her own allegations, kept trying to wake him up.” The highly sensitive civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe accuses seven former Cornell students of drugging and gang-raping her in October 2024, leading to massive campus protests and a newly reopened criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. As supporters have rallied around the victim online using the "I am Jane Doe" movement, conservative commentators like Kelly have platformed the defendants' legal teams to argue that the public has completely abandoned due process.

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Source: UNSPLASH Matthew Ingalls claimed he was also a victim after being expelled for allegedly sexually assaulting Jane Doe.

Ingalls submitted seething complaints to university officials alleging "gender discrimination" because his own claims of sexual assault were ignored. He argued that he was too high on ketamine and drunk to provide legal affirmative consent that night. Transcripts and audio recordings obtained by investigative journalists reveal that fraternity members actively tried to contain the narrative shortly after the event, attempting to frame the encounter as a "consensual o---" to protect the fraternity's reputation. Despite Ingalls' claim that he was the victim, internal university discipline files show he was expelled after panels found him responsible for sexual assault. Evidence reviewed by investigators included a Snapchat message tied to him that invited up to 60 people to the room, reading "Boys come whip it out" and "free p---.”

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Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash for 'Mean-Spirted' Comments

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly has faced widespread scrutiny for her comments about Jane Doe and the Cornell 7 case.

Kelly has drawn outrage from Jane Doe's attorneys and public figures like Olivia Rodrigo for aggressively criticizing the victim’s physical appearance, questioning why she waited three weeks to go to campus police, and suggesting that the plaintiff "enjoyed" the encounter to feel desired. Thomas Giuffra, Jane Doe’s attorney, called Kelly “mean-spirited” and stated she was using her platform to be “abusive” to women.”

Source: UNSPLASH Megyn Kelly claimed Jane Doe 'turned 180' after her invitation was withdrawn from a Chi Phi Halloween party.