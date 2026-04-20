Megyn Kelly Claims 'No One Wants to Cast' Blake Lively After She 'Tried to Ruin' Justin Baldoni: 'Offers Have Dried Up'
April 20 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
According to Megyn Kelly, Blake Lively's career has taken a blow since hitting It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni with a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Insisting the 38-year-old actress "tried to ruin" Baldoni, 42, during the Monday, April 20, episode of her show, Kelly told celebrity columnist Rob Shuter: "The blowback that she's now suffering reportedly includes no offers, the offers have dried up. No one wants to cast her right now."
"No one's in the mind of, like, forgive her and move on," the Fox News alum, 55, said. "I think people are angry over what she’s done to him."
Ryan Reynolds Is Allegedly Worried About His Own Career
The podcast host continued: "Also, there's a report that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is very concerned that this thing's going to blow up on him if it actually does go to trial, because he's likely to be a witness."
"The two of them will be in the news in a very negative way for who knows how long the trial will take?" she added.
Kelly has previously trashed Lively, calling the actress "a narcissistic, liar, bully brat" on an August 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat who cannot believe any of that negative press could be genuine," the journalist said, calling her "a terrible person."
The Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni are both expected to testify in New York federal court, with the trial kicking off in just a few weeks on May 18.
In December 2024, Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced on the set of It Ends With Us, citing repeated instances of sexual harassment she suffered from Baldoni.
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'Smear Campaign'
In one incident, she alleged, "Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni's response was, 'I'm not even attracted to you.'"
In the filing, the actress also accused the director of attempting to "destroy" her career, claiming he hired a crisis management and publicity team to carry out a public "smear campaign."
Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Was Dismissed
On April 2, a judge dismissed 10 of Lively's claims of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy, but permitted three claims — including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation — to go to trial next month.
The father-of-two filed a lawsuit of his own against the actress, accusing her of trying to ruin his reputation while she sought to take control of the film — however, it was dismissed last year.