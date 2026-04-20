NEWS Megyn Kelly Claims 'No One Wants to Cast' Blake Lively After She 'Tried to Ruin' Justin Baldoni: 'Offers Have Dried Up' Source: Megyn Kelly/youtube; mega Blake Lively is set to appear in court on May 18. Allie Fasanella April 20 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to Megyn Kelly, Blake Lively's career has taken a blow since hitting It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni with a sexual harassment lawsuit. Insisting the 38-year-old actress "tried to ruin" Baldoni, 42, during the Monday, April 20, episode of her show, Kelly told celebrity columnist Rob Shuter: "The blowback that she's now suffering reportedly includes no offers, the offers have dried up. No one wants to cast her right now." "No one's in the mind of, like, forgive her and move on," the Fox News alum, 55, said. "I think people are angry over what she’s done to him."

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Ryan Reynolds Is Allegedly Worried About His Own Career

Source: mega Megyn Kelly previously called Blake Lively 'a terrible person.'

The podcast host continued: "Also, there's a report that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is very concerned that this thing's going to blow up on him if it actually does go to trial, because he's likely to be a witness." "The two of them will be in the news in a very negative way for who knows how long the trial will take?" she added. Kelly has previously trashed Lively, calling the actress "a narcissistic, liar, bully brat" on an August 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

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Source: mega Blake Lively is expected to take the stand next month.

"Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat who cannot believe any of that negative press could be genuine," the journalist said, calling her "a terrible person." The Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni are both expected to testify in New York federal court, with the trial kicking off in just a few weeks on May 18. In December 2024, Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced on the set of It Ends With Us, citing repeated instances of sexual harassment she suffered from Baldoni.

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'Smear Campaign'

Source: mega The actress also accused Justin Baldoni of trying to ruin her reputation.

In one incident, she alleged, "Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni's response was, 'I'm not even attracted to you.'" In the filing, the actress also accused the director of attempting to "destroy" her career, claiming he hired a crisis management and publicity team to carry out a public "smear campaign."

Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Was Dismissed

Source: mega Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit was thrown out in April.