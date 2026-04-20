or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Claims 'No One Wants to Cast' Blake Lively After She 'Tried to Ruin' Justin Baldoni: 'Offers Have Dried Up'

split photo of megyn kelly and blake lively
Source: Megyn Kelly/youtube; mega

Blake Lively is set to appear in court on May 18.

April 20 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

According to Megyn Kelly, Blake Lively's career has taken a blow since hitting It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni with a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Insisting the 38-year-old actress "tried to ruin" Baldoni, 42, during the Monday, April 20, episode of her show, Kelly told celebrity columnist Rob Shuter: "The blowback that she's now suffering reportedly includes no offers, the offers have dried up. No one wants to cast her right now."

"No one's in the mind of, like, forgive her and move on," the Fox News alum, 55, said. "I think people are angry over what she’s done to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Is Allegedly Worried About His Own Career

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Megyn Kelly previously called Blake Lively 'a terrible person.'
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly previously called Blake Lively 'a terrible person.'

The podcast host continued: "Also, there's a report that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is very concerned that this thing's going to blow up on him if it actually does go to trial, because he's likely to be a witness."

"The two of them will be in the news in a very negative way for who knows how long the trial will take?" she added.

Kelly has previously trashed Lively, calling the actress "a narcissistic, liar, bully brat" on an August 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Blake Lively is expected to take the stand next month.
Source: mega

Blake Lively is expected to take the stand next month.

"Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat who cannot believe any of that negative press could be genuine," the journalist said, calling her "a terrible person."

The Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni are both expected to testify in New York federal court, with the trial kicking off in just a few weeks on May 18.

In December 2024, Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced on the set of It Ends With Us, citing repeated instances of sexual harassment she suffered from Baldoni.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Smear Campaign'

image of The actress also accused Justin Baldoni of trying to ruin her reputation.
Source: mega

The actress also accused Justin Baldoni of trying to ruin her reputation.

In one incident, she alleged, "Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni's response was, 'I'm not even attracted to you.'"

In the filing, the actress also accused the director of attempting to "destroy" her career, claiming he hired a crisis management and publicity team to carry out a public "smear campaign."

Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Was Dismissed

image of Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit was thrown out in April.
Source: mega

Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit was thrown out in April.

On April 2, a judge dismissed 10 of Lively's claims of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy, but permitted three claims — including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation — to go to trial next month.

The father-of-two filed a lawsuit of his own against the actress, accusing her of trying to ruin his reputation while she sought to take control of the film — however, it was dismissed last year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.