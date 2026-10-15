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Megyn Kelly Surprisingly Supports Don Lemon Running for President: 'I'm Going to Shock You'

Image of Megyn Kelly and Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly made a shocking endorsement of Don Lemon's presidential aspirations.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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Right-wing podcaster Megyn Kelly shockingly admitted on her show that Democrat and former CNN anchor Don Lemon should seriously consider running for president, as he has suggested in the past.

She made the unexpected endorsement on Wednesday, October 13, during an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly reacted to a recent clip of Lemon on the "Uncloseted" podcast, where he stated there is a "65 to 70 percent chance" he will run for public office at some point, adding that he believes he could do a better job than President Donald Trump.

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'I Think He Should Do It!'

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Image of Megyn Kelly has frequently sparred with former CNN star Don Lemon.
Source: MegynKelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly has frequently sparred with former CNN star Don Lemon.

The former Fox News host argued that spending a lifetime as a journalist isn't a dealbreaker for public service, saying a media background can absolutely translate into a political career.

“OK, I’m going to shock you,” Kelly said. “I think he should do it! I actually think he should do it. First of all, it’s not a dealbreaker that he has spent his life as a journalist. I mean, you could absolutely parlay that into a career in public service.”

Kelly explicitly compared Lemon to high-profile Democratic figures to defend his capability. She challenged the audience, asking, “Second of all, do you really think Kamala Harris is a lot smarter than Don Lemon?” Kelly continued. “Do you? I know she was at least a lawyer. She was California's attorney general. No, I don’t believe so. You think Joe Biden was? I don’t. Are we so enamored with our public officials now that we don’t think someone like Don Lemon could do it? Honestly, I’m not. I actually think, yeah, he could match wits against [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] just fine!”

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Image of Despite their differences, Kelly says she thinks Lemon is highly capable of a presidential run.
Source: MegynKelly/youtube

Despite their differences, Megyn Kelly says she thinks Don Lemon is highly capable of a presidential run.

Kelly said she isn't so enamored with current public officials that she thinks someone like Lemon couldn't do the job.

The seemingly good-natured endorsement was surprising because Kelly and Lemon have a long history of intense public feuds.

Lemon has previously blasted Kelly on his personal channels, calling her a "troll", making derogatory comments about her appearance, and telling her to "go f--- yourself" following disagreements over network firings and media coverage.

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Image of Lemon has previously blasted Kelly as a 'troll.'
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon previously blasted Megyn Kelly as a 'troll.'

Lemon has spent years as an outspoken critic of Trump and right-wing political commentary, frequently clashing with the conservative media spheres where Kelly operates.

Despite their deeply contentious past, Kelly concluded her segment by directly stating, "I think he should do it! I actually think he should do it.”

Don Lemon Slammed Megyn Kelly Before Her Unexpected Endorsement

Image of Just days before Kelly endorsed him, Lemon torched her again in a video.
Source: MEGA

Just days before Megyn Kelly endorsed him, Don Lemon torched her again in a video.

Media outlets reached out to Lemon after Kelly's shocking remarks, but he didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Given their historically toxic public feud, any future acknowledgment from Lemon would be a major pivot.

Just days before Kelly's comments, Lemon released a video criticizing her in separate media commentary, making it likely he is keeping his distance from her unexpected political support.

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