Megyn Kelly Surprisingly Supports Don Lemon Running for President: 'I'm Going to Shock You'

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'I Think He Should Do It!'

Source: MegynKelly/youtube Megyn Kelly has frequently sparred with former CNN star Don Lemon.

The former Fox News host argued that spending a lifetime as a journalist isn't a dealbreaker for public service, saying a media background can absolutely translate into a political career. “OK, I’m going to shock you,” Kelly said. “I think he should do it! I actually think he should do it. First of all, it’s not a dealbreaker that he has spent his life as a journalist. I mean, you could absolutely parlay that into a career in public service.” Kelly explicitly compared Lemon to high-profile Democratic figures to defend his capability. She challenged the audience, asking, “Second of all, do you really think Kamala Harris is a lot smarter than Don Lemon?” Kelly continued. “Do you? I know she was at least a lawyer. She was California's attorney general. No, I don’t believe so. You think Joe Biden was? I don’t. Are we so enamored with our public officials now that we don’t think someone like Don Lemon could do it? Honestly, I’m not. I actually think, yeah, he could match wits against [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] just fine!”

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Source: MegynKelly/youtube Despite their differences, Megyn Kelly says she thinks Don Lemon is highly capable of a presidential run.

Kelly said she isn't so enamored with current public officials that she thinks someone like Lemon couldn't do the job. The seemingly good-natured endorsement was surprising because Kelly and Lemon have a long history of intense public feuds. Lemon has previously blasted Kelly on his personal channels, calling her a "troll", making derogatory comments about her appearance, and telling her to "go f--- yourself" following disagreements over network firings and media coverage.

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Source: MEGA Don Lemon previously blasted Megyn Kelly as a 'troll.'

Lemon has spent years as an outspoken critic of Trump and right-wing political commentary, frequently clashing with the conservative media spheres where Kelly operates. Despite their deeply contentious past, Kelly concluded her segment by directly stating, "I think he should do it! I actually think he should do it.”

Don Lemon Slammed Megyn Kelly Before Her Unexpected Endorsement

Source: MEGA Just days before Megyn Kelly endorsed him, Don Lemon torched her again in a video.