Alyssa Milano Rips 'Dumb' Megyn Kelly for Body-Shaming Cornell 7 Jane Doe and 'Promoting Misogyny': 'Pure, Unvarnished Degradation'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
In an open letter published on Substack, actress and activist Alyssa Milano eviscerated podcaster Megyn Kelly for mocking the physical appearance of Jane Doe, the alleged victim in a high-profile Cornell University sexual assault case.
During an episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly discussed the ongoing investigation involving seven former Cornell students.
Her commentary ignited furious backlash when she criticized the accuser’s appearance, referring to her as "not the most attractive gal" and describing her physical attributes as "extremely beefy.”
Kelly additionally speculated that the victim may have "welcomed" or desired the sexual attention from multiple men because she was not considered conventionally beautiful.
Milano responded on October 7 with a blistering Substack open letter addressing Kelly directly.
Milano explicitly called out Kelly's insults, writing, "Megyn, Cankles?! Really?! A young woman says she was drugged and gang-r--- for seven hours, and you found time to mock her body?!”
'What the F--- Is Wrong With You?'
Milano criticized Kelly for implying that the victim faked the assault for validation, noting, "You implied she wanted it and fabricated a desire for approval to support this ridiculous claim."
“It’s been impossible to mistake you for a real journalist. For years, you have lived in the gutter of media shock culture. Yet even for a career built entirely on the systematic monetization of cruelty and…dumbness, your recent 'reporting' on Jane Doe marks a descent from opportunism into pure, unvarnished degradation,” the actress wrote. “What the f--- is wrong with you?”
Milano wrote that a victim's appearance has absolutely no bearing on consent. She stated, "You owe women an apology for promoting misogyny. You owe Jane Doe an apology for making her body part of your dumb argument."
- Megyn Kelly Slammed by Cornell Accuser's Lawyer Over 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Abusive' Comments
- Megyn Kelly Under Fire From Critics for Saying Cornell 7 Victim May Have 'Enjoyed' Encounter Because She's Not 'Attractive:' 'Pathetic'
- Megyn Kelly Calls Out Comments From Florence Pugh, Jake Tapper and Other Celebs Who Condemned Cornell 7: 'You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About'
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'I Debated Writing This'
“I debated writing this because the last thing I want is to give Megyn Kelly clicks. But ultimately, my rage overrode my reluctance. So I’m asking you, please don’t watch, don’t subscribe, don’t share her clips, even to see how disgusting they are. We can call out cruelty without making it (more) profitable, right?” she concluded.
The actress' rebuke coincides with a mass outcry over Kelly's remarks, which many legal analysts and advocacy groups have described as textbook victim-blaming.
Jane Doe's Lawyer Speaks Out
Jane Doe’s attorney, Thomas P. Giuffra, also issued a sharp public statement via The Daily Beast. Giuffra criticized Kelly's hypocrisy, bringing up her history of reporting sexual harassment against late former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.
Giuffra remarked, "Ms. Kelly has publicly condemned Ms. Doe for taking two weeks to go to the police. I would ask Ms. Kelly why it took her over a decade to report unwanted sexual advances from her boss."