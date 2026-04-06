Politics Donald Trump Seen Wearing Band-Aids After Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA After not being seen in public for days, Donald Trump emerged with Band-Aids on his hands, fueling fresh rumors of poor health. Lesley Abravanel April 6 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Following a weekend of speculation about his health, President Donald Trump was seen at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., wearing two Band-Aids on his right hand. The bandages were wrapped around his right thumb and index finger in a photo posted by a supporter who posed with him at the golf club. There also seemed to be discoloration on the back of his hand, which observers noted may have been makeup to cover the previous bruising.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump had Band-Aids on his hands.

The sighting occurred after a multi-day absence from public view, which had sparked unverified social media rumors regarding his health. The latest bruising comes after his hands were seen caked in cover-up as he swore in new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin on March 24, and following a lethargic address to the nation last week on his war in Iran, during which he struggled to read the teleprompter. The 79-year-old POTUS has had a noticeable, recurring bruise on his left hand for over a year that has been dismissed by his handlers as perfectly normal.

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Source: MEGA image of The White House and past medical reports have offered several reasons for his frequent use of bandages.

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The White House and past medical reports have offered several reasons for his frequent use of bandages. Officials have previously stated that bruising and minor skin irritation often occur because he shakes hands with a high volume of people daily. A July 2025 medical report attributed hand bruising to a combination of handshaking and his long-term daily use of 325 mg of aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

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Another photo showing a hunched-over POTUS returning to the White House from his golf club was brushed off by the president's doctors, who offered The Daily Beast their statement, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” After uncharacteristically avoiding the spotlight since that Wednesday address, Trump’s absence sparked rumors that he was seriously unwell and forced White House comms staff to go into full spin control over the weekend. White House communications director Steven Cheung and other officials have insisted the aging president is in excellent health and feeling well.

Source: MEGA Dr. Vin Gupta recently had a warning about Donald Trump's cognitive health.