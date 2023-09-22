Megyn Kelly Fears for Donald Trump's Safety: 'He's So Demonized'
Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump have had a rocky history full of ups and downs, but despite their many public jabs at each other, the journalist continues to empathize with the embattled ex-prez.
On the Friday, September 22, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Kelly admitted she was concerned that Trump might be in danger.
"He's so demonized to the point where I do worry for his safety," she said. "On the other hand, you got ‘President basement’ Joe Biden, who barely puts himself out there, and when he there to greet the caskets coming home from Afghanistan, he's checking his watch."
"But they want us to believe that that guy, Uncle Joe, is the empathetic one, he's a sweet one, he's the kind one he's the avuncular one, and Trump is the devil," she argued. "And Trump is ornery, he's a fighter, and he's controversial, but he too, is a man. He's a human, he has a heart, he has a family…"
Later in the episode, Kelly speculated on the thought process behind some of Trump's controversial campaign choices.
"It seems to me, Trump, with these numbers, is pivoting to the general," she continued. "He's kind of moving past everybody else in the field, he's not debating…He's pivoting to the general and he's looking good there too."
"All that brings me to this," she added. "Whether Trump is worried, whether there's a realistic possibility the left is going to so meltdown as his power rises, as he rises toward a second term, that they try to do something to him God forbid, or that they try to do something to our country."
"You know that the riots we saw around BLM, the total overreaction we saw to basically everything surrounding Trump, and certainly the way they described January 6 is the new 9/11," she claimed. "All those things are going to culminate in some sort of like serious meltdown for our country…He really drives so many on the left insane."
Criticism and concerns surrounding Trump's campaign have only increased after he became the first former POTUS in U.S. history to be criminally charged. He has been indicted four times this year and faces a total of 91 felony counts.
Trump was indicted for the third time on August 1 for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
Trump was indicted for the fourth time — along with 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani — later that month on charges connected to his attempts to have the 2020 election results overturned in Georgia.