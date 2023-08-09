'Say It to My Face': Chris Christie Hits Back After Donald Trump's Latest Cruel Quip About His Weight
Chris Christie has had enough of Donald Trump's jokes about his weight. After hearing about a cruel quip the embattled ex-prez made about his eating habits at a New Hampshire rally, the former New Jersey governor called Trump out on social media.
"If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face," he tweeted on Tuesday night, August 8.
As OK! previously reported, while attending a political rally earlier this week, Trump joked that Christie was "eating right now" and "can't be bothered" which prompted a man in the audience to shout out the words "fat pig," seemingly referring to Christie.
"Sir, please do not call him a fat pig," Trump playfully scolded the crowd member. "I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do it. Now, because you're not allowed to do that, and therefore, we're not going to do it. We want to be very civil, right?" he concluded with a short laugh.
Earlier this year, Trump shared an edited video that made it look like Christie had launched his presidential campaign at an all-you-can eat buffet. Around that time, he also appeared to hint that the 60-year-old had an issue with his weight on his Truth Social platform.
"How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good," Trump mocked the politician. "Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!"
- Donald Trump Warns Crowd Not to Call Political Rival Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig': 'We Want to Be Very Civil, Right?'
- Chris Christie Confesses It Was a 'Mistake' to Support Donald Trump Who Moved 'Further and Further Into Crazy Land': 'He Left Me'
- Chris Christie Believes President Joe Biden Is Not 'Mentally or Physically' Fit to Be President for Another Term
Christie clapped back at the 77-year-old's schoolyard insults in a June interview with Fox News host Howard Kurtz.
"Oh, like he’s some Adonis?" Christie asked. "There are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"What's that got to do with my competence for office?" he continued. "I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It's like a child. It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you."