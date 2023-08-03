Megyn Kelly Hopes 'Shameful' United States Women's Soccer Team Loses After Being 'Poisoned' by Megan Rapinoe
Megyn Kelly is taking a shot at the United States Women's Soccer team.
On the Tuesday, August 1, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist took a dig at the female athletes after they did not properly represent the United States by her personal standards.
After she claimed the team was "celebrating out there like they've just won the whole thing" despite them barely escaping elimination in their Tuesday game that led to a scoreless draw with Portugal, Kelly attacked the group.
"They're making fools of themselves," she alleged, adding, "They won't sing the national anthem, half of them won't put their hands over their hearts, even the ones who are singing are half-a----- it."
"They clearly don't want to be doing it. I mean, they look like they don’t even want to be there," the former Fox News employee continued. "It's like some sort of inconvenience to be representing the USA."
The 52-year-old then placed the blame for the team's actions on player Megan Rapinoe, who has been very vocal about her support of Black Lives Matter and allowing transgender people to compete in sports with those who are not of the same biological sex.
"Megan Rapinoe, she's the leader of all this," Kelly stated. "She's not a starter. So that's why she's not on camera when they're doing the national anthem, but she's behind a lot of this."
"She's poisoned the entire team against the country for which they play," the podcaster noted.
"I don't know about you, but I'm not rooting for them. I'm not with them. I hope they lose … It's shameful," she declared.
As OK! previously reported, Kelly is no stranger to dissing prominent figures on her podcast, as on the Wednesday, July 19, episode, she trashed President Joe Biden after he was seen being playful with a child.
"I'm sorry I have to mention it, the weird nibbling of the baby," she began her rant.
"There is not a normal parent who goes over to a stranger's child, and mock-eats their upper shoulder to say hello or show affection," she added. "It's bizarre!"
She then attested the strange behavior possibly to the 80-year-old's age, saying, "I realize as you get older your behavior may change, but really what happens is you lose some inhibitions."
"You don't lose that many inhibitions! I've known a lot of elderly politicians — they don't behave like that," she explained.
She concluded her rambling by stating that the former Delaware Senator was "losing it mentally."