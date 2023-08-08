Megyn Kelly Claims Megan Rapinoe's Soccer Team Lost Because She Was 'Too Focused on Her Wokeism'

"It was a miss, it was a loss, and it was the end of her career," Kelly declared. "And good. Goodbye. I won't miss her or her leadership."

"She's so disgusted with our country, this country that made her a multimillionaire," she continued before stating that there are "certain responsibilities" that come with her job and "it's not to bash the country that you've been sent out to represent."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!