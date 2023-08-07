Megyn Kelly 'Thrilled' U.S. Women's Soccer Team Lost But Believes They Have a Bright Future Without Megan Rapinoe
Megyn Kelly doesn't have team spirit.
On the Monday, August 7, episode of her podcast, the journalist admitted she was glad the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team lost to Sweden on Sunday, August 6, claiming the athletes were too focused on activism to win.
Kelly started off her opinion by noting this was "the first time in the team's history that they are out before the quarterfinals."
"It was overall just an embarrassing performance for this team from the start. They've donned the uniforms of the United States of America, but they refused to honor anything we stand for, and therefore, I'm thrilled they lost," she confessed. "Good. I'm glad you went down. You don't support America. I don't support you. And I know I'm not alone."
"I couldn't care less about the loss. Couldn't care less," the mom-of-three emphasized. "I hope that they took a lesson from losing that we all want our kids to learn when things go down, which is, be introspective, figure out how it happened."
Kelly also took aim at team leader Megan Rapinoe, who ruffled feathers in the past when she followed Colin Kapernick by kneeling during the national anthem.
"They didn't have their eye on the ball. They had their eye on their woke activism, which has been this way for a while, but Megan Rapinoe and her imprint on the team has now really made its mark, and I'm thrilled she's gone," the podcast host continued. "I feel like there's a future now for this team, potentially without this woman at the helm."
Kelly was referring to the soccer star's announcement last month that this would be her last season.
The Megyn Kelly Show host also called out the teammates for allegedly not singing the national anthem.
"So get off! Get out of there!" she told them. "You know how many young girls wouldn't give anything to represent the United States of America on the world stage in this fashion, and would be thrilled to say that they're American and they're representing our values? Screw these girls for not phoning it in."