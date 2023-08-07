Megyn Kelly 'Thrilled' U.S. Women's Soccer Team Lost But Believes They Have a Bright Future Without Megan Rapinoe

Kelly started off her opinion by noting this was "the first time in the team's history that they are out before the quarterfinals."

"It was overall just an embarrassing performance for this team from the start. They've donned the uniforms of the United States of America, but they refused to honor anything we stand for, and therefore, I'm thrilled they lost," she confessed. "Good. I'm glad you went down. You don't support America. I don't support you. And I know I'm not alone."