'They Knew Where They Were Going': FBI Expert Points to White Car as Key Lead in Nancy Guthrie Case

image split of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie and Megyn Kelly
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/@megynkellyshow/X

Megyn Kelly had crime experts on her show recently, where they discussed the latest development in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case.

March 1 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is going deeper into the Nancy Guthrie case.

The 55-year-old journalist had FBI expert James Hamilton and “Best Case Worst Case” podcast host Maureen O'Connor on the February 26 episode of her podcast series “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where the trio discussed the most recent development in Nancy's abduction.

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for a Month

Source: @megynkellyshow/X

Megyn Kelly and her guests looked into the white cars that drove by Nancy Guthrie's house the night she disappeared.

One of Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., neighbors caught footage of several white cars driving near her home the night she disappeared.

Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing since February 1 and was last seen being dropped off at her home the evening prior by her daughter Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

  • The vehicles were recorded driving between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. MST the same day Nancy disappeared on a Ring camera at a home seven minutes from her property.

    DNA and Technology Are Key Elements in the Case

    image of Megyn Kelly
    Source: @megynkellyshow/X

    FBI expert James Hamilton explained that anyone who was driving in the area needs to come forward to the police.

    According to Maureen, the FBI could be disregarding the cars because the authorities put up a geofence in the area as the vehicles could be "telegraphing different information via cellphones."

    "The kidnappers' activity would be coming from the car, but it wouldn't be from cell phone data. We already found out there was no cellphone activity pinging around Nancy's house as the offenders probably used handheld radios to [communicate]," she said.

    James chimed in, claiming that "technology and DNA will ultimately help solve this case."

    Megyn Kelly

    image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
    Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

    Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

    "Reaching out to the public is always an interesting way to narrow down the suspect list," he said.

    The forensics expert also explained how the FBI and the Pima Country Sheriff's Department should put out a call to the public, asking for anyone who was driving in the area that night to come forward.

    "You aren't a suspect, but maybe you saw someone doing something strange," James stated. He reiterated that any individual who was in a car in the area near Nancy's house could possibly provide clues and answers to the case.

    Savannah Guthrie Posted Another Heartbreaking Video on February 24

    image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
    Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

    Savannah Guthrie recently offered a $1 million reward for any new information.

    Of the specific road where the cameras caught the white cars, James noted: "This is not a wrong turn you’d make, you’re there for a reason most likely, and you know where you're going."

    "Clearly, the people who took Nancy knew where they were going," Megyn said.

    Savannah, 54, and her family have continuously shared videos on social media, pleading for her mother's life. The Today show host posted her latest heartbreaking clip on February 24, confessing that she knows Nancy "may already be gone" — but she remains desperate for her "recovery."

    The broadcaster then offered a $1 million reward for any information.

