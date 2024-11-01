'Dressing Up as Herself': Megyn Kelly Mocked for Wearing a Garbage Bag as Her Halloween Costume
Megyn Kelly's political Halloween costume has the public divided.
After Joe Biden called Donald Trump's supporters "garbage" following Tony Hinchcliffe's callous remarks about Puerto Rico at the ex-president's rally, the journalist wore a trash bag for the Thursday, October 31, holiday.
"Happy Halloween Garbage People!" she captioned a social media photo of herself donning the black plastic bag, a MAGA hat, leggings and combat boots.
Kelly's look left the internet divided, as while some loved it, Kamala Harris voters poked fun at her.
"Don’t you know you’re supposed to be dress up as someone different for Halloween?" one person quipped, while another noted that wearing the trash bag was "very fitting" for the star, 53.
Another said, "dressing up as yourself kind of defeats the purpose of Halloween," while a fourth wrote, "So you are going as yourself?"
As OK! reported, Hinchliffe, 40, came under fire when he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" while speaking at Trump's rally in NYC on Sunday, October 27.
The comedian was slammed for his remark, and when Trump, 78, was asked about the situation, he told ABC News, "I don’t know him; someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is."
- 'Offensive': Donald Trump Blasted for His Questionable Face Makeup During Garbage Truck Stunt in Wisconsin
- 'Garbage Goes in the Back': Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Donald Trump's Awkward Truck Stunt in Wisconsin
- Joe Biden Backtracks His 'Garbage' Comments After Getting Blasted by Donald Trump Supporters in Campaign's Final Days
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Biden, 81, responded to the ordeal, he said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," which is what sparked MAGA fans to start wearing trash bags and even led to the businessman riding around in a garbage truck.
Not long after, the POTUS tried to clarify his comment.
"Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage. It was the only word I can think of to describe it," the commander-in-chief explained. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, "Just to clarify, he was not calling Trump supporters garbage... He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage."
Hinchcliffe's speech was just one of the reasons Trump's rally was ridiculed — in fact, even Kelly, a supporter of his, felt the event did nothing to help his campaign.
The mom-of-three said the rally was "too bro-tastic," sharing, "You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters. Maybe when you present in front of hundreds — thousands at least in Madison Square Garden, you clean up the bro talk just a little so you don’t alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans."