'Dressing Up as Herself': Megyn Kelly Mocked for Wearing a Garbage Bag as Her Halloween Costume

Photo of Megyn Kelly wearing a trash bag.
Source: @megynkelly/instagram

Megyn Kelly made her 2024 presidential election vote clear via her Halloween costume.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly's political Halloween costume has the public divided.

After Joe Biden called Donald Trump's supporters "garbage" following Tony Hinchcliffe's callous remarks about Puerto Rico at the ex-president's rally, the journalist wore a trash bag for the Thursday, October 31, holiday.

megyn kelly mocked wearing garbage bag halloween costume
Source: @megynkelly/instagram

Megyn Kelly wore a trash bag for Halloween after Joe Biden referred to Donald Trump's supporters as 'garbage' following Tony Hinchliffe's insult.

"Happy Halloween Garbage People!" she captioned a social media photo of herself donning the black plastic bag, a MAGA hat, leggings and combat boots.

Kelly's look left the internet divided, as while some loved it, Kamala Harris voters poked fun at her.

megyn kelly mocked wearing garbage bag halloween costume
Source: mega

The podcast host was mocked by Democrats for her costume.

"Don’t you know you’re supposed to be dress up as someone different for Halloween?" one person quipped, while another noted that wearing the trash bag was "very fitting" for the star, 53.

Another said, "dressing up as yourself kind of defeats the purpose of Halloween," while a fourth wrote, "So you are going as yourself?"

As OK! reported, Hinchliffe, 40, came under fire when he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" while speaking at Trump's rally in NYC on Sunday, October 27.

The comedian was slammed for his remark, and when Trump, 78, was asked about the situation, he told ABC News, "I don’t know him; someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is."

Megyn Kelly

megyn kelly mocked wearing garbage bag halloween costume
Source: mega

After Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage' at Trump's rally, the ex-president claimed he didn't know who the comedian was.

When Biden, 81, responded to the ordeal, he said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," which is what sparked MAGA fans to start wearing trash bags and even led to the businessman riding around in a garbage truck.

Not long after, the POTUS tried to clarify his comment.

"Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage. It was the only word I can think of to describe it," the commander-in-chief explained. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

megyn kelly mocked wearing garbage bag halloween costume
Source: mega

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that Biden does not think Trump's supporters are 'garbage.'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, "Just to clarify, he was not calling Trump supporters garbage... He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage."

Hinchcliffe's speech was just one of the reasons Trump's rally was ridiculed — in fact, even Kelly, a supporter of his, felt the event did nothing to help his campaign.

The mom-of-three said the rally was "too bro-tastic," sharing, "You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters. Maybe when you present in front of hundreds — thousands at least in Madison Square Garden, you clean up the bro talk just a little so you don’t alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans."

