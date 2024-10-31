'This Needs to Stop': Donald Trump Mocked for Bringing Back His Weird 'Double-Fist' Dance While Dressed as a Garbage Man
Former President Donald Trump was heavily criticized for bringing back his awkward double-fist dance moves at a recent campaign rally in Wisconsin.
The Republican nominee dressed up as a garbage man as part of a stunt against President Joe Biden, calling his supporters "garbage" while dancing to The Village People's hit song "YMCA."
Several of the ex-president's loudest critics took to social media where they ridiculed the bronzed-up 78-year-old for his "suggestive" dance move.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's dance and wrote: "This needs to go in the time capsule to help explain how INSANE this era in history is."
Another person commented: "My question is, he clearly has either been told that this is insane and ignores it or has people in his life that hate him. Why does he still do this?"
A third user joked: "Doesn't this make you feel proud that he was president? Look at him with his dignity and grace. The fact that half the country wants him as our leader is the sickest part of this entire thing."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been called "cringe" and awkward over his bizarre dance move where he swings both his fists back and forth in a suggestive manner.
The Republican nominee recently showed off his moves during his return to Butler, Penn., after being shot in July.
Trump was joined by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who had his own questionable moves, jumping around all over the stage and attempting to make an X with his body while he was in the air.
Trump was dressed up as a garbage man during his Wisconsin speech due to the massive "garbage" controversy that started during his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, October 27.
The first speaker at the former president's rally, Tony Hinchcliffe, caused the Trump campaign a lot of headaches after he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
Soon after the rally, President Biden gave an interview where he responded to Hinchcliffe's comments by claiming Trump supporters are the real "garbage."
Conservatives used the president's comments to target Democrats and the Harris campaign by liking it to Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" speech back in 2016.
The White House then released a statement Tuesday evening seeking to clarify the president's comments.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, "The president referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage."