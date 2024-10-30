Megyn Kelly Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Alienating' Women Voters With 'Bro-Tastic' NYC Rally

"You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters," she explained on a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "Maybe when you present in front of hundreds— thousands at least in Madison Square Garden, you clean up the bro talk just a little so you don’t alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans."

"Do they have no women advising their campaign?" she continued. "Is there no actual woman sitting behind the scenes coming up with a guest line-up and saying, 'Let’s just have a word with the guys who are going to be speaking about [how] this isn’t the bar, this isn’t their living room, this is a campaign. This is politics'? We’re trying to get him elected."