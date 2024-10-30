Megyn Kelly Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Alienating' Women Voters With 'Bro-Tastic' NYC Rally
Megyn Kelly may have voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but she still had plenty of criticism when it came to his highly controversial Madison Square Garden rally.
Trump, 78, faced backlash from critics for racist jokes told by a guest speaker and other offensives comments made during the campaign event that even had Kelly admitting it may have been "too bro-tastic" for women voters.
"You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters," she explained on a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "Maybe when you present in front of hundreds— thousands at least in Madison Square Garden, you clean up the bro talk just a little so you don’t alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans."
"Do they have no women advising their campaign?" she continued. "Is there no actual woman sitting behind the scenes coming up with a guest line-up and saying, 'Let’s just have a word with the guys who are going to be speaking about [how] this isn’t the bar, this isn’t their living room, this is a campaign. This is politics'? We’re trying to get him elected."
"We don’t need to rally the base or guys anymore, and it’s not helpful even if we do want to rally the base or guys to go full off-color, insults to different racial groups, and so on," the journalist added.
Although she admitted "nothing that was said" at the event "offended her," she said she understood how some of the remarks would sound to women.
- 'May She Rest in Peace': Donald Trump Goes After Longtime Rival Megyn Kelly at Georgia Rally
- 50 Cent Claims He Refused $3 Million Offer to Perform at Donald Trump's NYC Rally: 'I'm Afraid About Politics'
- 'They Checked Their Objectivity': Megyn Kelly Says The Media Is Partly To Blame For Violent Capitol Riots, There Is A 'Lack Of Trust'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It was an f’d-up choice," she said. "They talk what was an amazing celebration of Trump, exciting and well-attended and hugely enthusiastic, and gave themselves a big black eye ... You f’d up! Hopefully you’ll do better in the closing week of the campaign. That’s my take on it."
As OK! previously reported, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who performed at the NYC rally, was blasted by celebrities, journalists and other critics after he made jokes about about Latinos and illegal immigration and called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
One of Trump's former pals was especially upset with the derogatory remarks.
"'Poisoning the blood of our nation…? We have 'murder in our genes….?' F--- these racists," Geraldo Rivera said in a post shared to X. "Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect."