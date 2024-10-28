Donald Trump Supporters Angry as They Had to Pee in 'Little Cups' Due to Lack of Toilets While Waiting for NYC Rally

Another rally-goer, who had arrived on Friday, October 25, revealed: "We’re peeing in bags and little cups, and we had to put up a little portable privacy shower so people didn’t have to look at each other when they did that."

A third person, who attended the event with her 7-year-old daughter, told the New York Post: "You just can’t drink any fluids. We got here a little after 6 a.m.... so we’re going to tough it out and not drink or eat anything. It’s kind of insane that there’s no provision at all for people who are going to be waiting this long."

It's been reported at least 2,000 people camped out overnight in anticipation of the event. By 10 a.m. on the morning of the rally, there was an estimated 10,000 people waiting to attend.