Megyn Kelly Rips Rival Mark Levin With Joke About His Manhood
March 16 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly recently escalated a long-standing feud with her former colleague Mark Levin with a crude, personal attack below the belt.
In a social media post on Sunday, March 15, the SiriusXM radio host referred to the Fox News personality as "Microp---- Mark" after he had previously called her an "emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.”
Kelly claimed Levin, a former Reagan administration official who hosts the Fox show Life, Liberty & Levin, "thinks he has the monopoly on lewd" and alleged he tweets about her "obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible.”
“I’m sorry you have a micro p---- @marklevinshow, but don’t drag the rest of us into your drama,” Kelly posted in response to a post Levin replied to by Lawfare Project executive director Brooke Goldstein, who blasted her for sharing a social media post about the man who drove his car into a Michigan synagogue.
“Megyn, it’s honestly sad to watch someone who was once a respected and serious journalist let bitterness and emotion override the principles that built her career,” Goldstein wrote.
Levin shared Goldstein’s post, writing of Kelly, “She’s evil. Diabolical. Gone.”
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A once fiercely defensive loyalist of President Donald Trump, Kelly stated that Levin does not like it when women "fight back" and attributed his behavior to his supposed physical deficiency.
The social media beef devolved into a crass back-and-forth between the two over the weekend.
“Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself. She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic,” Levin fired back.
"If it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it's . . . well, you know the rest," Levin added before signing off his post with "Shalom!"
Kelly snapped back, writing, “Microp----- Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his microp-nis.”
This exchange is part of a broader "MAGA civil war" within conservative media circles.
The two have traded insults for months. Levin previously called Kelly a "degenerate bigot" and a "lowlife" over her comments regarding figures like former Fox News star Tucker Carlson and dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Kelly has previously branded Levin an "old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man" and an "insane person" following his criticisms of her and other conservative commentators.
Some conservative figures, such as commentator Jon Root, criticized Kelly’s latest response as "childish" and argued that she reinforced Levin's original "unhinged" label by resorting to such crude insults.