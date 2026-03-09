or
Article continues below advertisement
Meghan McCain Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump Ally: 'He Is Scaring People' 

split of Meghan McCain, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain sounded the alarm after staunch Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham's disturbing comments about Iran war went viral.

March 9 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan McCain publicly urged the Trump administration to stop using Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as a surrogate, stating that his messaging regarding a war with Iran is "scaring people" and "doing damage" to the administration's goals.

The comments, posted on X on Sunday, March 8, were a response to Graham's appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

During the interview, Graham discussed "Operation Epic Fury" — recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes that reportedly killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and made several aggressive statements.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan McCain said Lindsey Graham is 'scaring people.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said Lindsey Graham is 'scaring people.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MeghanMcCain/X

“You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” Graham said.

“The next two weeks, meaning what?” Bartiromo asked.

A smirking Graham exclaimed, “We’re going to blow the h--- out of these people.”

“This regime is in a death throe now. It is going to be on its knees, it’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time,” he stated.

Graham, who is said to have encouraged the president to go to war with Iran for months, said, “You can’t do it by talking.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Meghan McCain said to stop sending Lindsey Graham as 'a surrogate.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said to stop sending Lindsey Graham as 'a surrogate.'

“These men and women in the military should make us all proud,” Graham said.

The 70-year-old senator also displayed a "Free Cuba" hat, signaling a desire to target other so-called anti-American regimes.

McCain, who has known Graham since childhood because of his close friendship with her father, the late Sen. John McCain, expressed deep concern about his "ominous" tone.

She has previously stated she no longer associates with him, citing his shift in political alignment and behavior during the Trump era.

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child. I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate,” Meghan, the 41-year-old former co-host of The View, wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Lindsey Graham was close with Meghan McCain's father.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham was close with Meghan McCain's father.

“He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war,” she added.

Lindsey and John shared a defining, decades-long political and personal partnership in the U.S. Senate, often referred to as the "Three Amigos" alongside former Sen. Joe Lieberman.

Lindsey frequently described John as his "mentor" and "best friend," a relationship characterized by fierce loyalty, shared foreign policy hawkishness, and a penchant for international travel to conflict zones.

image of John McCain remained a vocal critic of Donald Trump until his death.
Source: MEGA

John McCain remained a vocal critic of Donald Trump until his death.

The partnership faced a notable shift toward the end of the late senator’s life. While both initially opposed Donald in 2016, their paths diverged afterward.

John remained a vocal critic of Donald until his death, famously casting the deciding "thumbs down" vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Lindsey eventually became one of Donald's most prominent defenders, a transition that some critics labeled "chameleon-like."

The South Carolina senator defended this shift as a pragmatic effort to stay relevant and helpful to his constituents.

