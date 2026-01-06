TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Slams 'Rehabilitative Puff Piece' About Bryan Kohberger's Family as She Speculates Whether They Knew About Quadruple Murders Source: mega; YouTube Megyn Kelly isn't buying that the Kohberger family didn't know Bryan was involved in the Idaho University murders. Allie Fasanella Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is side-eyeing The New York Times' new interview with the sister of quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger. Speaking during the Tuesday, January 6, episode of her show, the reporter laid into the newspaper for publishing a "rehabilitative puff piece," dubbing it a "journalistic fail" for not questioning the sister's story. "I don't blame Bryan Kohberger’s crimes on his family, I'm not a lunatic," she declared. "But there have long been questions about what the family knew and when, and in particular, what suspicions this sister, Melissa, had about her brother."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube Megyn Kelly slammed a new interview with Bryan Kohberger's sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Kohberger Told Her Brother to 'Be Careful' Following the Murders

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger's sister revealed she was concerned for her brother's safety in the wake of the murders.

Bryan, 30, was convicted in the November 2022 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The former PhD student is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025. In the interview, Melissa claimed to be completely unaware that her brother could have been the suspect in the days following the horrific attack in Moscow, Idaho. The mental health therapist even said she told him, "Bryan, you are running outside and this psycho killer is on the loose," adding that she instructed him to "be careful."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Claims the 'NYT' Piece Rehabilitated the 'Family's Image'

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in November 2022.

The Fox News alum, 55, ranted, "She [Melissa] gives this interview, and the reporter's name is Mike Baker… and this guy, from what I can tell, has let this woman completely rehab her image and her family's image, without knowing much about the case." Megyn pointed out that Bryan's cell phone data revealed he spoke to his parents for hours the morning following the murders, insinuating they must've been discussing his crimes. "We know from his phone records that at 6:13 am, this is within two hours of having hacked four innocents to death with a knife," she said. "At 6:13 am, he made an attempt to call his mother."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Had He Confessed Anything?'

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger called his parents just hours after he killed four students.

The media personality went on to suggest that Bryan told his mother what he'd done and how he'd left the sheath of the murder weapon behind at the scene. "Had she told him, 'Make sure you go back and see about the knife sheath?'" she speculated. "Had he confessed anything to the mother?" "It's very hard to believe they didn't discuss it 120 minutes after he did it," she continued. "When he was obviously very insistent on getting a hold of the mother."

'This Guy Obviously Let Himself Get Used'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly finds it 'very hard to believe' Bryan Kohberger didn't confess his crimes to his mother.