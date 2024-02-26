'I Just Threw Up': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Intimate Confession About His Marriage to First Lady Jill
Megyn Kelly's lunch may have backed up when she heard President Joe Biden's latest confession.
After sources claimed the leader of the United States, 81, has previously told aides the key to his lasting marriage to First Lady Jill Biden was "good s--," the journalist, 53, expressed her disgust over the alleged remark.
"We’ve got to talk about Joe Biden’s s-- life… I just threw up a little my mouth… Ew!" Kelly said in the most recent episode of her "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"I can't even believe… Is this rehab? What's happening here? Why was this told?" she continued. "Next thing you know, they're going to be like 'Larsa Pippen, you say you had five times, five times a night s-- with Scottie Pippen, and now your new boyfriend? Same!' We can barely get any legislating done."
The shocking revelation stemmed from a new book, American Woman – The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, by Katie Rogers. In the juicy read, the White House correspondent claimed Biden has a past habit of revealing salacious details about his marriage to the college professor, 72.
"Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations [in] winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that ‘good s--’ is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife’s chagrin," Rogers wrote about the Democratic leader.
The longtime lovebirds tied the knot in 1977 and have never missed an opportunity to sing each other's praises.
"Jill's a mom — a military mom — and an educator," he said of his wife in his 2020 victory speech. "She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is. For America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great first lady."
However in love they are now, Jill admitted Joe had to propose five times before she finally said yes. "I said, 'Not yet. Not yet. Not yet," she said in a 2016 interview.
"Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn't have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure," she noted.
