'I Just Threw Up': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Intimate Confession About His Marriage to First Lady Jill

The longtime lovebirds tied the knot in 1977 and have never missed an opportunity to sing each other's praises.

"Jill's a mom — a military mom — and an educator," he said of his wife in his 2020 victory speech. "She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is. For America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great first lady."

However in love they are now, Jill admitted Joe had to propose five times before she finally said yes. "I said, 'Not yet. Not yet. Not yet," she said in a 2016 interview.