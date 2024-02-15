President Joe Biden Ripped Apart for 'Sniffing' Wife Jill Biden's Hair in Valentine's Day Tribute
President Joe Biden's Valentine's Day tribute to his wife, Jill Biden, was picked apart by haters — especially when the throwback photo showed him kissing his wife's head, which people didn't seem to care for.
"Jilly, you’re the love of my life and the life of my love," the caption read via Instagram. "Happy Valentine’s Day."
People then immediately flocked to the comments section to share thoughts. One person wrote, "You kissing her or sniffing her there?!" while another said, "He was sniffing way back then !!!"
Others commented on Biden's cognitive abilities, with one writing, "Was this before or after you lost your memory?"
Last summer, the 81-year-old president, who has been known for his cringey gestures and interactions, was dragged for apparently nibbling on the shoulder of a little girl in Helsinki.
At the time, Biden received a lot of backlash for interacting with the child.
"Creeeepy Joe strikes again," one user wrote, while another called the interaction "disgusting behavior." A third chimed in, claiming that the "poor kid looks terrified."
"Biden is creepy AF," another person wrote. "Why would anyone put their mouth on another person's child like this? This is peak, disgusting pedo behavior."
"We live in an awful simulation," another person joked. "It’s the only explanation to any of this madness."
Biden is frequently called out for his cringey exchanges, but recently, voters have grown more concerned about his mental capabilities ahead of the 2024 election.
Though a recent report from Robert Hur claimed Biden couldn't even remember when his son Beau died, others have defended the president and said he's up for the job.
“I’ve worked with the president for a long time, especially closely as speaker when he was president, and now since then, and he knows — I mean, he’s always on the ball,” Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 84 next month, said during an interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of his age thinks that at their peril because he’s very sharp.”
"Well, I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing, that’s an objective fact. His making mistakes from time to time, we all do that. When the former, ex-president, defeated President [Donald] Trump made a mistake about one thing or another, he would make the same mistake seven times. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue, it was a complete going down a path of something that wasn’t even true, intentionally or otherwise," she added. "So I think that, again, age is an objective fact. As I say, it’s all relative. He’s younger than I am, so what do I have to say about his age? But he is, again, knowledgeable, wise."