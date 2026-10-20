Megyn Kelly Unloads on 'Ridiculous' Elizabeth Holmes Documentary for Going 'Political' in Expletive-Filled Rant: 'Really Disturbing'

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly launched into an expletive-filled tirade against the buzzy new documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything, calling the film "f------ ridiculous.” While Kelly, 55, initially enjoyed the movie — which follows filmmaker Nathan Fielder, 43, living with the disgraced 42-year-old Theranos founder and her partner, Billy Evans, 33 — she blasted the project for taking a "political" turn. Kelly’s frustration stems from a heated sequence involving actress Amanda Seyfried, 40, who steps in as an investigative sidekick in the documentary.

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Charlie Kirk Was Talked About in the Film

Source: MEGA Slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk plays an unlikely role in the documentary.

The documentary features a scene where Evans defends slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk while Seyfried heavily criticizes the late activist. Seyfried had previously faced conservative backlash in 2025 for calling Kirk "hateful.” The actress added that she was "not f------ apologizing" and that her comments were "pretty d--- factual."

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Source: A24/youtube While Kelly admitted to liking the Holmes documentary at first, she was set off by actress Amanda Seyfried's role.

Kelly voiced anger over how the documentary framed the argument. "As I watched it and I got two-thirds of the way into it, there is an explosive scene involving said actress, which made very clear to me why this is so beloved by the critics and many of the audience members," Kelly said. "It did go political in this scene. It went political over someone who I happened to love." "His name is Charlie Kirk," Kelly continued, "And it was f------ ridiculous. It was ridiculous."

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'It's Just Really Disturbing'

Source: MEGA Kelly blasted the film's criticism of Kirk and what she deemed as bias from the 'Hollywood machine.'

“One person was all over Charlie, and one person was defending him," she continued. "And the person who was all over Charlie is the person who's supposed to be heroic in this film. And the person who was defending him emerges as the villain of the entire movie." Expressing deep frustration with what she perceived as bias from the "Hollywood machine," Kelly ranted, “As a right-leaning independent or a conservative in America, you cannot go anywhere without having your core beliefs or people you admire or love dumped on by a Hollywood machine that just doesn't give two s---- about you." "It's just really disturbing," she added. "It's very disturbing to me how a man's legacy can be so manipulated by a leftist media designed to ruin him."

Source: MegynKelly/youtube Kelly's critique of 'You Can See Everything' had no impact on its blockbuster opening weekend.