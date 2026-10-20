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Megyn Kelly Unloads on 'Ridiculous' Elizabeth Holmes Documentary for Going 'Political' in Expletive-Filled Rant: 'Really Disturbing'

Image of Megyn Kelly and Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MegynKelly/youtube ; A24/youtube

Megyn Kelly offered her review of the lauded Elizabeth Holmes documentary.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly launched into an expletive-filled tirade against the buzzy new documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything, calling the film "f------ ridiculous.”

While Kelly, 55, initially enjoyed the movie — which follows filmmaker Nathan Fielder, 43, living with the disgraced 42-year-old Theranos founder and her partner, Billy Evans, 33 — she blasted the project for taking a "political" turn.

Kelly’s frustration stems from a heated sequence involving actress Amanda Seyfried, 40, who steps in as an investigative sidekick in the documentary.

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Charlie Kirk Was Talked About in the Film

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Image of Slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk plays an unlikely role in the documentary.
Source: MEGA

Slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk plays an unlikely role in the documentary.

The documentary features a scene where Evans defends slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk while Seyfried heavily criticizes the late activist.

Seyfried had previously faced conservative backlash in 2025 for calling Kirk "hateful.”

The actress added that she was "not f------ apologizing" and that her comments were "pretty d--- factual."

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Image of While Kelly admitted to liking the Holmes documentary at first, she was set off by actress Amanda Seyfried's role.
Source: A24/youtube

While Kelly admitted to liking the Holmes documentary at first, she was set off by actress Amanda Seyfried's role.

Kelly voiced anger over how the documentary framed the argument.

"As I watched it and I got two-thirds of the way into it, there is an explosive scene involving said actress, which made very clear to me why this is so beloved by the critics and many of the audience members," Kelly said. "It did go political in this scene. It went political over someone who I happened to love."

"His name is Charlie Kirk," Kelly continued, "And it was f------ ridiculous. It was ridiculous."

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'It's Just Really Disturbing'

Image of Kelly blasted the film's criticism of Kirk and what she deemed as bias from the 'Hollywood machine.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly blasted the film's criticism of Kirk and what she deemed as bias from the 'Hollywood machine.'

“One person was all over Charlie, and one person was defending him," she continued. "And the person who was all over Charlie is the person who's supposed to be heroic in this film. And the person who was defending him emerges as the villain of the entire movie."

Expressing deep frustration with what she perceived as bias from the "Hollywood machine," Kelly ranted, “As a right-leaning independent or a conservative in America, you cannot go anywhere without having your core beliefs or people you admire or love dumped on by a Hollywood machine that just doesn't give two s---- about you."

"It's just really disturbing," she added. "It's very disturbing to me how a man's legacy can be so manipulated by a leftist media designed to ruin him."

Image of Kelly's critique of 'You Can See Everything' had no impact on its blockbuster opening weekend.
Source: MegynKelly/youtube

Kelly's critique of 'You Can See Everything' had no impact on its blockbuster opening weekend.

Despite Kelly's complaints about her theater-going experience surrounded by "leftists," You Can See Everything has been a massive commercial success.

The film pulled in $15 million during its opening weekend, marking the highest-earning opening weekend for a non-concert documentary since Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004.

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