Kate Middleton's Mother Carole Middleton Is 'Very Worried' About the Princess of Wales After Her Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton will take a step back from her public life as she recovers from her abdominal surgery, and royal experts believe her mother, Carole Middleton, has concerns about the Princess of Wales' well-being.
Royal expert Jennie Bond shared that Carole is “very worried” about Kate, adding that the matriarch is “clucking around like a mother hen.”
During Kate's recovery, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will care for the future queen.
“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.
"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."
Kate will focus on healing from her operation, and Bond thinks the princess will spend time with her close pals during this time period.
“But sometimes, your oldest friends – who’ve been with you through thick and thin – are just the ticket," Bond continued. “Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her schoolmates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help."
“Kate has also forged strong friendships with many of William’s crowd, and they will all have been offering practical help – particularly with the children – as William juggles his work commitments with his priority of caring for his wife and family," she added.
OK! previously reported Meghan Markle was rumored to have reached out to her sister-in-law during her medical leave, but royal experts shut down the assertion.
"This allegation is not true," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "Meghan Markle has not been in contact with the Princess of Wales. As the princess is currently in recovery, it would be a highly inappropriate time for Meghan to do any outreach."
"Catherine is currently dipping her toes back into her routine — navigating light communication, i.e. emails, approving scheduling and household duties. Having to navigate the hurricane that is Meghan Markle is not on her agenda," she added.
Meghan branded Kate as "formal" in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry shared more details about the duchesses' feud in his memoir, Spare.
"Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales will never be friends," Schofield said. "Prince Harry solidified that with the publication of his memoir, Spare, although Meghan Markle originally crossed the line with the … complaints disguised as being the bigger person via the Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite the betrayal, Harry will always have a place in Catherine’s heart because she … knew a very different Harry."
"There is no love lost with Meghan Markle," Schofield added.
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.