Melania Trump Ripped Apart Over Confusing Speech About Russia's War in Ukraine: 'What an Embarrassment'

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump delivered a speech from the White House on Friday, October 10.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Melania Trump's latest public appearance sparked widespread mockery online after the former first lady delivered a confusing speech about Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump's remarks came after she read a short prepared statement about the ongoing conflict in Europe at a press conference on Friday, October 10.

Her comments left many struggling to interpret her meaning, though she appeared to have referenced a small group of kidnapped Ukrainian teenagers being successfully reunited with their families.

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump explained how Russia agreed to reunite a small group of teenagers with their families in Ukraine.

"Given the dangers of traversing this war-torn region, the safe return requires coordinated assistance," President Donald Trump's wife began.

She continued, "Accordingly, Russia has agreed to rejoin the individuals who have turned 18 within a short period of time. Again, this remains an ongoing effort. Plans are already underway to unify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children. Thank you."

Source: MEGA

Critics were confused by Melania Trump's speech.

Almost immediately after clips of the speech circulated online, critics flooded X with mocking reactions.

"Melania Trump just read a very short speech about Ukrainian children but even though her remarks were entirely prepared it was hard to figure out what the point of it was," one person wrote alongside a video of her comments.

A second hater trolled the first lady over her claims she speaks French, German, Italian, English, Serbian and Slovenian, snarking, "Melania is illiterate in six languages."

Source: MEGA

People had trouble understanding the meaning behind Melania Trump's remarks.

"Wtf is she talking about….. ENGLISH BABY DO YOU SPEAK IT," a third individual snubbed, while another added, "Good lord. What an embarrassment as a first lady. She can hardly read English after so many years here. And I have no clue what this was about."

Others directly criticized Melania's work, as someone stated, "If I heard her correctly (it's hard to tell), Russia will be returning kidnapped Ukrainian children who have 'turned 18' back to their families? Have they sufficiently brainwashed these children and created Manchurian candidates? Otherwise, what's their age got to do with it?"

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump had some supporters applaud her diplomatic efforts.

"It would be better, it would BE BEST, if the 20,000 children kidnapped by [Vladimir] Putin and dragged from their families were reunited with their Ukrainian mothers and father before they became adults," a separate social media user agreed.

Not everyone piled on, however, as one supporter defended the former first lady and claimed her diplomatic efforts were being ignored.

"She secured the reunification of 8 children with their families because of her communication with Putin. You just leave that out?" they penned.

