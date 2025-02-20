GOP Lawmakers Fear 'Death Threats' and 'Gestapo-Like' Behavior From Donald Trump Supporters: Sources

Thom Tillis (R-NC) claimed he was warned by the FBI about "credible death threats" against him when he considered voting against Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary.

The report also alleged several House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump for his role in the march on the Capitol on January 6, because they were afraid their safety would be jeopardized if they didn't.

President Trump's mass pardon of those involved in the Capitol riot reportedly "recentered those events," with GOP lawmakers, Vanity Fair claimed.