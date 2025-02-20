or
Article continues below advertisement
GOP Lawmakers Fear 'Death Threats' and 'Gestapo-Like' Behavior From Donald Trump Supporters: Sources

President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term on January 20.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Some Republicans in Congress reportedly fear retribution from MAGA supporters if they don't fall in line with President Donald Trump's agenda.

One ex member of Trump's first presidential administration claimed GOP lawmakers are "scared s---less about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff," according to a report published on Wednesday, February 19.

Article continues below advertisement
Republican Thom Tillis was reportedly warned there were 'credible death threats' against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Thom Tillis (R-NC) claimed he was warned by the FBI about "credible death threats" against him when he considered voting against Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary.

The report also alleged several House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump for his role in the march on the Capitol on January 6, because they were afraid their safety would be jeopardized if they didn't.

President Trump's mass pardon of those involved in the Capitol riot reportedly "recentered those events," with GOP lawmakers, Vanity Fair claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
President Donald Trump has signed a number of executive orders since his inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after the POTUS, 78, made several posts to social media that concerned critics as he appeared to hint he was above the law.

On Saturday, February 15, he wrote: "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law."

A few days later, Trump took to Truth Social to declare he got rid of a "congestion pricing" toll.

"Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," he said at the time. "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement
President Donald Trump appeared to refer to himself as the 'king' on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his social media post, New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke out against Trump's remarks.

"I'm here to say: New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years and we are not — we sure as h--- are not going to start now," she said on Wednesday, February 19. "The streets of this city, where battles were fought, we stood up to a king and we won then and we will. In case you don’t know New Yorkers, when we’re in a fight, we don’t back down, not now, not ever."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: "My oath is to the Constitution of our state and our nation. We don’t have kings in America, and I won’t bend the knee to one."

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump's mugshot is displayed in the Oval Office.

As OK! previously reported, the president recently faced backlash from critics for hanging his famed mugshot in the Oval Office near a portrait of Thomas Jefferson.

One BlueSky user shared the image and wrote: "In a stunning display of absurdity, Trump's mugshot hangs in the Oval Office, a perverse symbol of defiance. This infamous image represents a presidency that celebrates chaos and criminality, turning the White House into a gallery of disgrace."

