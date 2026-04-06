Politics Melania Trump Branded a 'Complete Idiot' for Allegedly Struggling to Read Book to Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll: 'Did They Have a Translator?' Source: mega The U.S. first lady's Slovenian accent is frequently mercilessly mocked online. Allie Fasanella April 6 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's haters are taking aim at her accent again. One X account shared a video of the Slovenian-American first lady reading a picture book to kids at the Easter Egg Roll event in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 6, and claimed she was "struggling." The popular annual annual event hosted by the White House various activities, games and live entertainment. She read the 1942 children's classic, The Runaway Bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026 Source: @ArtCandee/x Melania Trump read a book to kids a the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Melania Trump joined the president at the annual event held on the South Lawn.

"I’m surprised she can read her own name," one person replied, while another wondered, "Did they have a translator there so the children could understand?" A third slammed her as "a complete idiot" while a fourth mocked her pronunciation of swimming. "I think that robot she introduced a few weeks back would do a better job," a fifth chimed in, referring to the humanoid robot who spoke at her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit on March 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Declares Melania Trump Is a 'Movie Star'

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed his wife 'has the biggest movie' at the event.

Donald Trump's wife was also mocked after the president called her a "movie star" during an address at Monday's event. "Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady?" he asked. "She's a movie star. I don't know, do we call her first lady or movie star?" "She has the biggest movie, can you believe this? And she deserves it," Donald, 79, said, referring to the former model's documentary, MELANIA, which premiered in January.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Critics mocked the president's words since the first lady's documentary didn't get good reviews.

One person responded to the Republican leader's words of admiration: "She's no movie star!! She didn't act in a movie, they made a s----- documentary about her that tanked so hard it only has a 10 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 1.6/10 on IMDb." Meanwhile, someone else said, "So Trump is doing what he always does: lies. 'The best movie ever made anywhere in the world, everyone loves it.'"

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

Source: mega The former model is not well-liked by the public.