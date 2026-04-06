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Melania Trump Branded a 'Complete Idiot' for Allegedly Struggling to Read Book to Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll: 'Did They Have a Translator?'

photo of melania trump
Source: mega

The U.S. first lady's Slovenian accent is frequently mercilessly mocked online.

April 6 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump's haters are taking aim at her accent again.

One X account shared a video of the Slovenian-American first lady reading a picture book to kids at the Easter Egg Roll event in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 6, and claimed she was "struggling."

The popular annual annual event hosted by the White House various activities, games and live entertainment. She read the 1942 children's classic, The Runaway Bunny.

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Source: @ArtCandee/x

Melania Trump read a book to kids a the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 6.

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image of Melania Trump joined the president at the annual event held on the South Lawn.
Source: mega

Melania Trump joined the president at the annual event held on the South Lawn.

"I’m surprised she can read her own name," one person replied, while another wondered, "Did they have a translator there so the children could understand?"

A third slammed her as "a complete idiot" while a fourth mocked her pronunciation of swimming.

"I think that robot she introduced a few weeks back would do a better job," a fifth chimed in, referring to the humanoid robot who spoke at her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit on March 25.

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Donald Trump Declares Melania Trump Is a 'Movie Star'

image of Donald Trump claimed his wife 'has the biggest movie' at the event.
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed his wife 'has the biggest movie' at the event.

Donald Trump's wife was also mocked after the president called her a "movie star" during an address at Monday's event.

"Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady?" he asked. "She's a movie star. I don't know, do we call her first lady or movie star?"

"She has the biggest movie, can you believe this? And she deserves it," Donald, 79, said, referring to the former model's documentary, MELANIA, which premiered in January.

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image of Critics mocked the president's words since the first lady's documentary didn't get good reviews.
Source: mega

Critics mocked the president's words since the first lady's documentary didn't get good reviews.

One person responded to the Republican leader's words of admiration: "She's no movie star!! She didn't act in a movie, they made a s----- documentary about her that tanked so hard it only has a 10 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 1.6/10 on IMDb."

Meanwhile, someone else said, "So Trump is doing what he always does: lies. 'The best movie ever made anywhere in the world, everyone loves it.'"

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

image of The former model is not well-liked by the public.
Source: mega

The former model is not well-liked by the public.

Melania, 55, was recently declared the least popular first lady again.

According to December 2025 YouGov polling, only 36 percent of Americans are fans of the FLOTUS, with more U.S. citizens expressing their distaste for Donald's wife.

While 43 percent disapproved of the mom-of-one, only 18 percent described their views as neutral.

In 2021, her approval rating stood around 42 percent, still making her one of the least popular first ladies.

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