Being a father is hard — especially when you’re President of the United States, but Donald Trump’s relationship with his youngest son Barron has reportedly been hit the worst while he’s been in office.

“With Donald being so focused on himself, maybe he hasn’t got time for others — including helping his son with his confidence levels in front of the cameras,” psychologist and body language expert, Bruce Durham told The Sun.

Durham also concluded that Barron will shy away from the limelight after analyzing photos of the teenager attending presidential visits with his dad. “I think it’s quite sad and sweet,” the shrink said after looking at what he called “heartbreaking gestures” of Barron in photographs with his parents.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Barron was only 10 years old when he moved into the White House four years ago when Trump was elected President.

Now, at the age of 14, Barron will be moving out of the prestigious home he shared with his family after Trump was defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Barron is no stranger to the spotlight, as he has been seen all around the country during his famous dad’s bid to become President. The young man made his TV debut on The Oprah Winfrey Show when he was only two months old.

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA‘S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

OK! previously reported that although President Trump and members of his posse — including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — do not wish to concede this election and are still claiming fraud, Barron’s mother, Melania, is asking her husband to accept his loss to Biden and bow out gracefully.

OK! also reported that the FLOTUS “cannot wait” to get life back to normal in New York City after leaving the White House.

“For the past four years Melania has missed her life in New York. She loves the city and the lifestyle she used to have and cannot wait to get it back at Trump Tower. She basically put her life on hold to be with her husband in D.C. She never wanted any of this,” an insider told “Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter.

“But it isn’t just her life that she wants to return to normal, it’s her sons too. Even people that don’t like this First Lady will admit that she is a great mom. Barron will be her focus post White House,” the source continued.

“Currently he is remote learning from home with his school in Potomac, [Md.], due to the pandemic, but Melania is looking into new schools right now.”

MELANIA EXPOSED: 13 SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS IN EX-PAL’S TELL-ALL MEMOIR SAVAGING THE FIRST LADY

Meanwhile, staff at the White House are “walking on eggshells” around Trump and are completely “terrified” as COVID-19 continues to spread. As OK! reported, over 130 Secret Service officers who have traveled with Trump on the campaign trail have been ordered to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.