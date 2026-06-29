Melania Trump Denied Being With Donald for His Money in Resurfaced Interview: 'People Don't Know Me'

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In a resurfaced 1999 ABC News interview, Melania Trump firmly shut down long-standing public speculation that she was dating Donald Trump for his wealth. The interview, conducted by correspondent Don Dahler, took place shortly after the couple first went public with their romance. When asked about the 24-year age gap and accusations of being a "gold digger," Melania offered a direct rebuttal. The reporter noted, "You don't see many 26-year-old supermodels on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanic." "People who talk like this, they don't know me," she insisted.

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'They Don't Know Me'

Source: MEGA In 1999, Melania Trump denied accusations she was a goldigger.

She added that material items lack emotional value, stating, "You know what, you can't… sleep or to hug or to talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartments, beautiful clothes, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can't do that. You could feel very empty. Then [if] somebody said, 'You're with a man because he's rich and famous.' They don't know me." Interestingly, the 1999 interview featured a segment in which Melania was asked whether she could ever envision herself as the First Lady of the United States. She responded, "I would be very traditional, like Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford.” That comparison has since been blasted by critics who frequently point to the irony of her anti-cyberbullying campaign in relation to her husband's aggressive and abusive social media rhetoric.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump aimed to be a 'traditional' first lady.

Others argue her impact has been limited or overshadowed by her husband's controversial domestic policies. Historically, polling has reflected these divides; she finished her first term with a net negative popularity rating, a rarity among modern presidential spouses. When told that a political role would effectively end her modeling career because of commercial endorsement ethics, she replied, "I would stand by my man."

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Melania Trump Asserts Her Independence

Source: MEGA The former model admitted, 'I don't always agree with what my husband says or does.'

And while she has stood by him, she doesn’t seem to enjoy doing so, with footage showing a scowling First Lady swatting her husband’s hand away at public events and reports saying the couple sleeps in separate bedrooms. Critics have noted her aloof nature, but Melania has defended her distance from the president and the White House, telling Fox News in 2025, “I stand on my own; I’m independent... I don’t always agree with what my husband says or does, and that’s okay."

Source: MEGA Melania Trump finished her first term with negative poll ratings.