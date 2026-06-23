Politics Melania Trump Refused to Let One of Donald Trump's Friends Sleep at the White House Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly didn't approve of Elon Musk staying at the White House overnight. Lesley Abravanel June 23 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Despite her husband’s on-again, off-again bromance with Tesla tech-trillionaire Elon Musk, Melania Trump reportedly refused to let the eccentric mogul sleep over at the White House. According to reports in an explosive new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the incident occurred during Musk's four-month tenure leading the disastrous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump apparently objected to a White House sleepover with Elon Musk.

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While traveling aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump asked Musk where he was staying. When Musk replied that he did not have plans yet, the POTUS invited him to stay at the White House.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump extended an invite to Elon Musk offering him to stay at the White House against Melania Trump's wishes.

The steely FLOTUS strongly objected to Musk staying at the executive mansion, but was overruled by her demanding husband, who insisted otherwise. Musk went on to spend several nights sleeping in the historic Lincoln Bedroom. Musk later boasted about the sleepovers to reporters. However, he noted that on other nights he stayed with friends or slept on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump was allegedly against Elon Musk making himself too at home at the Executive Mansion.

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“Sometimes I stay at the White House,” he told reporters, adding that he had stayed there “more than once.” Despite Melania’s objections, Musk bragged that the president invited him over for many a sleepover. “The president’s, very, very, I guess we’re good friends, and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One, and then he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to stay over?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Musk said in May 2025.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump gave Elon Musk a 'tour of the Lincoln Bedroom.'

“And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom and… oh, this is cool,” he continued. During their slumber parties, the POTUS, who has a penchant for junk food, would encourage Musk to indulge in all the White House’s offerings. “He’ll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen,’” Musk said. “I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs,” he recalled. “I mean, don’t tell RFK. He’s actually a very good host.”

Source: MEGA Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship has been a bit rocky.