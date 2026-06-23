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Melania Trump Refused to Let One of Donald Trump's Friends Sleep at the White House

Composite photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump reportedly didn't approve of Elon Musk staying at the White House overnight.

June 23 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

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Despite her husband’s on-again, off-again bromance with Tesla tech-trillionaire Elon Musk, Melania Trump reportedly refused to let the eccentric mogul sleep over at the White House.

According to reports in an explosive new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the incident occurred during Musk's four-month tenure leading the disastrous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

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Image of Melania Trump apparently objected to a White House sleepover with Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump apparently objected to a White House sleepover with Elon Musk.

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While traveling aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump asked Musk where he was staying. When Musk replied that he did not have plans yet, the POTUS invited him to stay at the White House.

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Image of Donald Trump extended an invite to Elon Musk offering him to stay at the White House against Melania Trump's wishes.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump extended an invite to Elon Musk offering him to stay at the White House against Melania Trump's wishes.

The steely FLOTUS strongly objected to Musk staying at the executive mansion, but was overruled by her demanding husband, who insisted otherwise.

Musk went on to spend several nights sleeping in the historic Lincoln Bedroom.

Musk later boasted about the sleepovers to reporters. However, he noted that on other nights he stayed with friends or slept on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

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Image of Melania Trump was allegedly against Elon Musk making himself too at home at the Executive Mansion.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was allegedly against Elon Musk making himself too at home at the Executive Mansion.

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“Sometimes I stay at the White House,” he told reporters, adding that he had stayed there “more than once.”

Despite Melania’s objections, Musk bragged that the president invited him over for many a sleepover.

“The president’s, very, very, I guess we’re good friends, and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One, and then he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to stay over?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Musk said in May 2025.

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Image of Donald Trump gave Elon Musk a 'tour of the Lincoln Bedroom.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave Elon Musk a 'tour of the Lincoln Bedroom.'

“And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom and… oh, this is cool,” he continued.

During their slumber parties, the POTUS, who has a penchant for junk food, would encourage Musk to indulge in all the White House’s offerings.

“He’ll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen,’” Musk said.

“I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs,” he recalled. “I mean, don’t tell RFK. He’s actually a very good host.”

Image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship has been a bit rocky.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship has been a bit rocky.

The bromance briefly ended after a highly publicized, explosive political breakup in June 2025.

The fallout occurred over several days starting on June 3, 2025, when Musk harshly criticized a major Congressional spending and tax bill backed by Trump. The disagreement quickly escalated into a bitter, multi-day public feud across social media and TV interviews.

Trump publicly confirmed that he and Musk have mended their relationship, stating that Musk is "a friend of mine" who is "80 percent brilliant,” but there have been no reports of any recent slumber parties of late.

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