Elon Musk Sleeping on Floor of His Government Office Steps Away From the President: Sources
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office, steps away from the Oval Office and President Donald Trump.
Since taking on the role of head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk, 53, has set up his workspace in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. It is part of the White House compound and home to several agencies within the Executive Office of the President, which is conveniently located directly across from the West Wing.
One source claimed Musk has been "holed up" in his DOGE office space recently, including "sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor."
The source pointed out how the EEOB has "great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley," and claims sleeping where you work is not entirely unheard of in Washington, sharing how some House members "sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym."
This unorthodox sleeping situation is not new for Musk, who has a history of unconventional living arrangements. He has previously lived in a Tesla factory for three years, rotating between sleeping on a couch, under his desk, and even camping out on the factory roof.
The insider also claimed Musk's 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom he shares with singer Grimes, is also frequently present in Musk's office. However, it remains unclear whether the young child also spends the night in the EEOB.
As OK! previously reported, the involvement of Musk's son in his work life became particularly evident when X Æ A-Xii joined his father and President Trump at an Oval Office press conference where the young child playfully interacted with Trump and reporters.
His mother revealed afterward that she wasn't aware of her son's public moment, only learning about the Oval Office appearance through a random user on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — which was bought and rebranded by Musk.
"He should not be in public like this," the singer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A second source confirmed Musk has been opting to sleep on the floor of the EEOB during his stays in Washington, adding that he also stays at Mar-a-Lago when he and the president travel to Florida.
Other Palm Beach sources claimed the Tesla CEO was living at least part-time at Mar-a-Lago between the presidential election and inauguration, as he helped Trump with the White House transition.
