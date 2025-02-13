Elon Musk Sleeping on Floor of His Government Office Steps Away From the President: Sources

Since taking on the role of head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk, 53, has set up his workspace in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. It is part of the White House compound and home to several agencies within the Executive Office of the President, which is conveniently located directly across from the West Wing.

One source claimed Musk has been "holed up" in his DOGE office space recently, including "sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor."

The source pointed out how the EEOB has "great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley," and claims sleeping where you work is not entirely unheard of in Washington, sharing how some House members "sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym."