Melania Trump's Team Abruptly Cuts Off Press Conference After She's Asked About Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's team wasn't happy with how things went down when the first lady invited the press to her sit-down with freed Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel and his wife, Aviva Siegel, on Wednesday, February 4. While the White House meeting was supposed to be about Keith's story, one reporter asked Melania about Jeffrey Epstein's incarcerated co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Avoids Answering Question About Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: mega Melania Trump's team shut down a press conference when she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

"There’s a call from Epstein survivors to have Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a high-security prison. What do you want to happen?" the journalist asked, prompting her team to signal they were going to wrap up the event. "We are here to celebrate the release and the life of these two incredible people," the former model responded before the meeting wrapped up. "Let’s honor that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The first lady hit back when she was accused of using the meeting to promote her self-titled documentary movie.

The mother-of-one caught heat earlier on in the meeting as well, as some accused her of using the White House press conference to promote her movie, as MELANIA features a scene where she met with Aviva in 2025. "It is not promotion," she countered. "We are here celebrating the release of the hostage; of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, D.C., and they said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. There’s nothing to do with promotion."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred to a Minimum-Security Prison in 2025

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison in 2025.

Ghislaine is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her part in the late financier's s-- trafficking scheme. She made headlines in August 2025 when she was transferred to Texas' Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, a minimum-security women’s prison. The relocation came days after she talked to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General and was asked for any more information she has in relation to Jeffrey's crimes. Many found the situation suspicious, with her lawyer simply claiming the move was due to safety concerns.

Melania Trump Is Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein's former assistant claimed he was the one who introduced Donald and Melania Trump.