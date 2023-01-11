Melania Trump & Jill Biden 'Despise Each Other & Constantly Bad-Mouth' One Another, Insider Dishes
It seems like the tension between Melania Trump and Jill Biden is only getting worse.
“They despise each other and constantly bad-mouth each other among their own social circles,” an insider dished.
The reason why the two ladies don't like one another goes back to when Melania, 52, who is married to Donald Trump, 76, didn't help Jill, 71, get situated into the White House back in 2021.
“Jill was livid and never forgot the slight — especially as she’d been waiting and waiting for the call to come. She pointed to it as another example of Melania’s bad manners,” the insider spilled.
To make matters worse, Melania didn't attend Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony. “She said it was downright disrespectful of them and violated another long-standing tradition. It was hard not to take the freeze-out personally,” the source said of Jill.
As OK! previously reported, one of the first things the blonde beauty did when she got to Washington, D.C. was change the decorations.
“Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider previously shared. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.”
To make matters worse, in December 2022, the former president posted an opinion piece on Truth Social, which argued that Melania did a better job at decorating the White House for Christmas than the current First Lady.
The article, which was written by Mike Landry, is titled "Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump's WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years" and shows Melania's vision versus Jill's.
"This is not to be political, or overly critical of the decorating work of Joe Biden's wife. And I make no claims of expertise in decoration or interior design," Landry wrote. "It's just that I know beauty when I see it, and Melania Trump added glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people's White House for the holiday seasons while she was there."
National Enquirer reported on the feud.