Melania Trump Says She's on a 'Journey of Loss and Grief' After Mother's Death

Melania Trump is honoring her mother, Amalija Knavs, after her death.

The former first lady, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 21, where she posted an old photo of her late mom.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief. We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts," she captioned the picture.