Melania Trump Says She's on a 'Journey of Loss and Grief' After Mother's Death
Melania Trump is honoring her mother, Amalija Knavs, after her death.
The former first lady, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 21, where she posted an old photo of her late mom.
"On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief. We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts," she captioned the picture.
Of course, people couldn't help but send some well-wishes her way. One person wrote, "Wow she is absolutely beautiful. I’m so very sorry for your loss," while another added, "RIP. God Bless you and your family. 😢😢."
A third person shared, "Your eulogy was beautiful. She was loved. RIP."
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., added: "A treasure, and one of the most beautiful, kind, amazing and talented people that I’ve ever met. ❤️🙏."
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump was by his wife's side at the funeral, however, the two were spotted leaving in separate cars.
People then speculated the two were having marital issues. One person wrote, "She must really despise him," while another said, "Imagine getting friendzoned by your wife."
A third person added, "I think he’s made it clear: 2024 presidential campaign over family. Melania knows it."
Prior to the funeral, Trump was outraged when Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan refused to push back his trial a week in order for him to be present at the funeral on Thursday, January 18.
"My wife's mother, who was incredible and a great beauty inside and out – incredible woman – she just died," Trump told the Indianola crowd on Sunday, January 14. "And my wife was pretty devastated by that. I have a trial going on, a totally fake trial. And we asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral for my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, 'No.' These are animals. Can you imagine that?"
He continued: "These are bad people, these are radical left lunatics that want to hurt me, because they think it's gonna hurt me at the polls so that [Joe] Biden can win the election. I don't think the people are going to fall for it. I'd like to support my wife who is going to be standing at a funeral of her mother, who is a very special woman. Is she supposed to stand there alone? No, no, I'll be there. One way or the other, I'll be there. But what a disgrace that a judge would not say, 'Yes, we can take a day off.'"