Did Donald Trump Buy Melania's Silence?
After Donald Trump's prior affairs with other women — including Stormy Daniels — came out, it looks like the former president had to make it up to his wife, Melania Trump, in some way.
As a result, the businessman, 76, struck a deal with the 53-year-old, as they renegotiating their prenup, her monthly allowance and their son Barron's inheritance, according to a source.
In return, Melania has to join her hubby on the campaign trail. "This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation," the insider claimed.
"Let's just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald — and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her," the source continued.
As OK! previously reported, Donald has been making headlines lately, as he was arrested and arraigned in April for allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their tryst. Then, a Manhattan federal jury found that the ex-president sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a department store back in the '90s.
However, Trump maintained his innocence and ranted about how he was unhappy with the decision.
"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, directing his anger toward Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.
"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witch hunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that is financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives — just about the biggest one there is. She said that wasn't true. They found she lied about it and the judge wasn't even I guess letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame and it's a disgrace to our country," he said.
Meanwhile, Melania has decided to continue to be by her man's side through it all.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she told Fox News in an interview published on May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The insider spoke with the National Enquirer.