Joe Gorga Forced to Cancel Las Vegas Comedy Show After Brad Garrett Exposes Event as a 'Scam'
Joe Gorga will not be making his Las Vegas comedy debut this weekend.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was supposed to host an event at Brad Garrett's club on Sunday, November 5, alongside comedian Jaclyn Marfuggi and "special guest" Frank Catania. However, the Everybody Loves Raymond star made it clear he had no clue the show was taking place at his venue.
"ALERT!! This is NOT AN ACTUAL Show at my club and people are being scammed to buy tickets via a fake link on Facebook," Garret wrote in his original Instagram post on Tuesday, October 31. "So @joeygorga, @jackynmarfuggi wtf?! No one knows who you folks are in the comedy world nor are you working at my club. Remove these ads immediately. Geez. And @catchnewjersey has nothing to do with this as well."
After being blasted by the sitcom star online, Gorga's representative claimed that the reality star was the one who was scammed. "It was coming from a fake Brad Garrett. Joe’s attorney was scammed. They even had signed contracts in place," the rep claimed in a statement.
"He is very disappointed as he was looking forward to performing," Gorga's attorney explained of the event that was going to take place the same weekend as BravoCon.
The Bravo star's dive into stand-up has been a platform for him to continue his nasty feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice.
"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the best f------ housewife of them all?" Gorga said during his October 14, set to which an audience member shouted his wife's name, Melissa Gorga.
The contractor then went on a strange rant about how he pictured his estranged sibling at his funeral one day and how she would act. "So she comes up and she sits there and she's ready to do her eulogy, she goes, 'That b---- killed my brother,'" he exclaimed.
"I should've known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies," Gorga continued to rant to the crowd, referring to the infamous episode Christmas of RHONJ where Giudice tossed out her sister-in-law's dessert contribution.
As OK! previously reported, Gorga and Giudice have been estranged for over a year after he and the "On Display" singer decided not to attend the Skinny Italian author's wedding to Luis Ruelas. "It's still an open wound for Joe," an insider said of the family rift.
"He's upset and of course would've loved to have his sister at the party, but their relationship is over at this point," the insider added of their broken dynamic. "They haven't spoken since the reunion."
Deadline obtained the statement from Gorga representative and his attorney.