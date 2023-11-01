Joe Gorga Forced to Cancel Las Vegas Comedy Show After Brad Garrett Exposes Event as a 'Scam'

"ALERT!! This is NOT AN ACTUAL Show at my club and people are being scammed to buy tickets via a fake link on Facebook," Garret wrote in his original Instagram post on Tuesday, October 31. "So @joeygorga, @jackynmarfuggi wtf?! No one knows who you folks are in the comedy world nor are you working at my club. Remove these ads immediately. Geez. And @catchnewjersey has nothing to do with this as well."

After being blasted by the sitcom star online, Gorga's representative claimed that the reality star was the one who was scammed. "It was coming from a fake Brad Garrett. Joe’s attorney was scammed. They even had signed contracts in place," the rep claimed in a statement.