'Psycho' Joe Gorga Slammed for Storming the Mat at Son's Wrestling Match and Getting Ejected: 'Go to Therapy'
It seems Joe Gorga might have some anger issues to figure out if he wants to gain back the respect of certain social media users.
On Saturday, January 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stormed the mat during his son Gino's wrestling match at Parsippany Hills High School in Morris Plains, N.J., causing outrage to erupt online about his behavior.
Joe reportedly became furious after the high schooler versing his son slammed Gino into the mat not once, but twice, and proceeded to give the dad-of-three a dirty look once he was declared the winner, an eyewitness revealed to a news publication after the incident.
The teenager supposedly went as far as sticking his tongue out at Joe before he could no longer control his anger, prompting him to shoot up from his seat on the bleachers and stomp his way toward the referee to spew some harsh words.
The situation quickly escalated into a near-brawl between Joe and the referee, as they could be seen screaming at one another while other adults tried to remove the reality star from the premises after a whistle was blown ordering him to leave the gym.
A rep for Joe later confirmed the details of the encounter to the news outlet, noting the 49-year-old was pissed off by what he felt was poor and unfair calls made by the ref, as well as the alleged mistreatment of Gino by his opponent.
The husband of Melissa Gorga never intended to hurt anyone or get physical, though he did lose his cool and let his emotions get the best of him, the rep noted.
Despite his own out-of-control behavior, Joe felt proud of how his son handled the situation — deeming the 16-year-old a "class act" in comparison to himself.
While the feud seemed to fizzle out once Joe left the gym, social media users remained sickened by the doting dad's actions and didn't hesitate to criticize him.
"Joe Gorga is a psycho loser and always has been," one hater snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter), while another added, "Joe Gorga is just so full of himself and beyond entitled. He needs first to be fired from NJ Housewives. Second banned from any further wrestling matches. Shame on him he’s a complete disgrace ☹️."
"My grandson is a wrestler for his school team and I've been to enough of his matches to see their son totally lost his match in seconds, Joe Gorga just made a fool of himself and I know totally embarrassed his son that's what is so bad, he should have thought about his son," a third user claimed.
A fourth admitted: "I'm not even surprised by this at all. Joe Gorga has anger issues and somehow he is portrayed as this great guy on the show. I'm tired of his s---. His son must have been so embarrassed."
TMZ obtained a video of Joe storming the mat.