Melissa Gorga Slammed for Sporting Same Outfit as Teresa Giudice: 'She Couldn't Wear Her Own Pants??'

melissa gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram
By:

Jun. 24 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Copy cat!

On Friday, June 23, Melissa Gorga shared photos via Instagram in honor of her daughter Antonia's graduation. While some focused on the youngster's accomplishment, many noticed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey wore the same pants as estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice amid their feud.

melissa gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

"I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞Spread your wings and fly my girl I love you more than you know♥️🙏🏼@antoniagorgaa," the mother-of-three wrote along with snaps from Antonia's big day.

In response, fans of the reality TV personality slammed her outfit choice.

"I recognise those pants ...oh yeah Tre wore them 6 weeks ago for Gia's graduation, nice!!" one person penned, while another said, "Did you borrow Teresa's pants? She wore them to Gia's graduation 🤣"

"Everything Tre does Melissa tries oh so hard to do better," a third user claimed. "Even down to the outfit!"

teresa
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram
"She couldn't wear here [sic] own pants?? @melissagorga @joeygorga LAMES holy shiz," a fourth added.

As OK! previously reported, the outfit incident came after the two women's hate for one another was on full display during the Season 13 RHONJ reunion.

MORE ON:
Melissa Gorga

On April 24, reunion host Andy Cohen shared how shocked he was by the intense animosity between the stars.

"The level of – I won't even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it's, I mean the gloves are off I've never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth," he explained of the brunette beauties.

melissa gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

Cohen added that "neither [Giudice or Gorga] wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight," which made their interaction even more "monumental and upsetting."

The Watch What Happens Live host said there were a "ton of new allegations" and "new material to get into," so they "didn’t spend a ton of time rehashing" the drama surrounding the businesswoman's husband, Joe Gorga.

Source: OK!

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn't yell at her – but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," Cohen admitted.

"I almost walked off at one point," her added. "I guzzled two tequilas after that reunion."

