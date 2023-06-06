Melissa Gorga Shares Fan Post Calling Her the 'Star' of 'RHONJ' Amid Nasty Feud With Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga is cosigning some bold statements.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 5, to share some adoring fan posts that labeled her the "star" of the long running Bravo show as her feud with OG Teresa Giudice intensifies.
"She is a star. She is the show," Gorga shared from an account called Bravoscharge along with a post showing the booming ratings from the Tuesday, May 30, reunion episode.
The big declaration comes as her sister-in-law made a bold statement at the reunion, making it seem as if she would never film with the Envy boutique owner again and wanted her off the show.
“I can’t wait to never see your f****** face again after today!" Giudice screamed at Gorga during the highly anticipated sit down, to which the "On Display" singer replied, "Oh, why? Where are you going?” The Skinny Italian author then spat back, “You’re leaving."
The breakdown of the family members relationship has only gotten worse as Giudice accused the 44-year-old and Joe Gorga of being the ones to help put her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice.
“I want everybody to hear this because we’re bringing this all out because this is over after today," Giudice told the entire cast and Andy Cohen before launching into what their former costar Jacqueline Laurita told her. “Andy, Jacqueline told me, you know Joe’s ex-partner? He didn’t go to jail because he outed me and they were hanging out with him and they were speaking to him,” she said of her brother and his wife.
“I don’t even know Joe Giudice’s ex-partner … No I don’t, doll,” Gorga said in defense of herself and her spouse.
While each of their fates remain unknown for the 14th Season, insiders spilled that both Gorga and Giudice want their own spin-off shows. "She’s not having fun anymore [on RHONJ]," a source said of the mother-of-three. "She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own."
"Producers have halted production on Season 14 and don’t know when they’ll start filming because of cast conflicts, including [the one between] Teresa and Melissa," the source explained.